Marion City Council honors McDowell High baseball team after stellar season

During Marion City Council’s regular City Council meeting on Tuesday, Members of Council recognized members of the McDowell Titans varsity baseball team for their success during the 2020-2021 Season.

Mayor Steve Little stated that the players should be proud of their season, where they finished 14-2 overall. He also commended them for their 12-game winning streak and for making the State 4A Playoffs.

Council Member Ann Harkey, whose idea it was to recognize the MHS baseball team, said she was proud not only of the students but also of coaches Alex Smith, Matt Brown and Landon Whitson for their hard work.

Following this recognition, McDowell Technical Community College President Brian Merritt updated council on happenings at McDowell Technical Community College.

Merritt stated that MTCC had recently completed a strategic plan for the next 3.5 years, which focused on the college being more collaborative and inclusive. He stated that the plan had been a collaboration with not only stakeholders at the college, but also with community and industry partners.

Merritt stated that a variety of metrics were in place to ensure that goals created as part of the plan were met. He stated that he looked forward to the college implementing the plan over the next few years.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}