On Tuesday, the Marion City Council recognized Kim Effler as the Citizen of the Month for July.

She was chosen for this honor by Council Member Ann Harkey.

Effler is the president and CEO of the McDowell Chamber of Commerce. “The definition of a chamber director is one who leads the business communities’ efforts to support and enhance their city,” said Harkey.

Born and raised in West Virginia, Effler has lived in Ohio, Texas, Pennsylvania, Arizona and North Carolina. Effler worked in banking for 10 years and “she realized very quickly what she was charged with,” said Harkey, and not only did she know her businesses but the families behind the businesses.

In 2007, Effler relocated to western North Carolina where she fell in love with the people and the mountains while working in the banking industry. She and her family moved to Old Fort in 2017 where they lived in the building that has the Albert Joyner mural. She now lives in Marion.

Effler joined the staff of the McDowell Chamber of Commerce in January 2019 as the office manager following volunteer service to the Old Fort Chamber of Commerce. She holds an Associate Degree in Paralegal Studies and has a solid foundation in the banking industry, according to a previous story by The McDowell News.

In 2020, she became the first woman to hold the position as executive director of the McDowell Chamber of Commerce. Her title is now president and CEO.

In her description of Effler, Harkey used quotes from other people who know Effler.

Dee Koegel, retail manager for the Visitor’s Center, recalled “From the minute I was introduced to our new office manager, Kim Effler, I knew we had someone special. Even though the previous team was great, Kim brought a whole new dynamic into the Chamber office. Having been with the Chamber for many years, and enjoying the comradeship of the staff and volunteers, I could sense a whole new direction. Kim advanced quickly and when Steve (Bush) announced his leaving and Kim was elected as the new executive director, I was thrilled. She has had the foresight to bring the county into a whole new direction and her leadership is outstanding. I see only good things coming from Kim’s direction and insight into what makes McDowell County a great place to live and the business community can only thrive with her dedication to make McDowell County better than ever.”

Jason McDougald, who serves on the Chamber’s board, said to Harkey: “Since meeting Kim, I have been impressed with her vision and willingness to do things differently, embrace change and work at all hours to create a brighter business and economic future for McDowell County. Kim has always been willing to explore, learn and push the Chamber and the county to realize its full potential in a new economic environment. We are lucky to have her on Team McDowell.”

“I googled Chamber directors and the following words describe someone we are honoring and I think you all will agree: confidence, unwavering, steady, commitment, loyal, leading, enterprisingness, connection, unshakeable, strong, trustiness, truehearted, companionship,” said Harkey.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Effler was joined by her predecessor Steve Bush, members of the Chamber board and her son Jack as she received this honor. She also has a daughter Lexie, who is also starting to become involved in the local community. Effler was presented a certificate from Mayor Steve Little.