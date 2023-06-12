The Marion City Council on June 6 recognized Danny Hampton as the Citizen of the Month for June.

He was chosen for this honor by council member Don Ramsey.

Hampton is the founder and executive director of Freedom Life Ministries, which seeks to help those who are in prison or have been recently released from prison rebuild their lives. He was called into the ministry while a student at Mars Hill College in 1982. After that, he attended Southern Baptist Theological Seminary graduating with a Master of Divinity degree. Since 1982, he was served in ministry leadership positions in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, New York and New Jersey. In 2010, he came back to his home in McDowell County.

“He felt a deep calling to minister to the needs of people who felt uncomfortable or unwanted within a church, people who felt unacceptable or unworthy to receive God’s love,” said Ramsey.

So in 2010, Hampton became a state-credentialed chaplain within the North Carolina prison system. Working for McDowell Mission Ministries, he started serving as a community-funded chaplain at the Marion Correctional Institution at both the close custody and minimum custody facilities. After two years of working in the prison system, Hampton felt the need to minister to incarcerated persons while they were in jail or prison and after they have been released back into the community. In 2012, he and a handful of other community leaders founded Freedom Life Ministries.

Since then, Hampton has served on several boards and played an important role in the Blue Ridge Recovery Rally. He helped form the McDowell Reentry Council, which has brought together community and state partnership and resources. He has served as a part of the McDowell Substance Use Workgroup, now renamed as the McDowell Partnership for Substance Awareness, according to Ramsey.

“Over the past 12 years, Danny has worked tirelessly to build community connections, potential and capacity,” said Ramsey. “He has sought to not only help men and women rebuild lives and families, but also to help the McDowell and Marion communities become healthier and more vibrant.”

Last year, through a partnership between Freedom Life, McDowell and the city of Marion got grant funding to build 44 apartments specifically to provide program housing for men and women seeking to rebuild their lives and never see prison again. These apartments will be built along U.S. 70 East between Marion and Nebo.

At the June 6 meeting, Hampton attended and he received this honor and was given a certificate by Mayor Steve Little. He was joined by his staff from Freedom Life and those whose lives have been changed by this ministry.