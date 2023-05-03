On Tuesday, the Marion City Council recognized Allen and Debra Freshour Gurley as the Citizens of the Month for May.

The Gurleys were chosen for this honor by Council Member Billy Martin, who has been their neighbor for 47 years.

“We are a better place because the Gurleys are our neighbors,” said Martin.

Both Allen and Debra Gurley are natives of McDowell County and both attended McDowell schools. They have been married for 54 years and attend Nebo Crossing church. They are the proud parents of Wesley Gurley, Whitney Gurley Willey and the late Alisha Gurley. They have six grandchildren, according to Martin.

“The Gurleys are hardworking, community minded and have been instrumental in commercial development in and around the city of Marion for many, many years,” said Martin. “I can personally attest to witnessing on a daily basis between 7 and 7:30 a.m., Allen headed down the hill in his van going somewhere to work. What I have always admired and respected about Allen and Debra is they are a team and no decisions are made unless both are on the same page.”

The Gurleys have been directly or indirectly involved with numerous established businesses in or around Marion for many years. They include Carolina Interiors, the Waffle House, Fastenal, the city’s ABC store on U.S. 221 North, the Comfort Inn, the Hampton Inn, the medical offices on Sugar Hill Road, Mi Pueblito Mexican Restaurant (now Mi Morelia) and numerous others. Wesley Gurley owns and operates Carolina Auto Sales on Sugar Hill Road and Whitney Gurley Willey recently opened the new RE/MAX office where South Main Street becomes Rutherford Road, according to Martin.

“They have numerous rental properties around McDowell County and businesses in other locations as well,” said Martin. “The Gurley family have placed their stamp on West Henderson Street and Sugar Hill Road the same way Bradley family impacted the five lane corridor. I believe we would be hard pressed to name many families who have contributed more to the commercial development of our community than the Gurley family.”

Martin added that Debra Gurley told him she’s ready to retire but maybe not until her pet project of six downtown apartments are completed and occupied. “However, I believe she has her hands full trying to convince her husband to start thinking about retirement,” Martin added.

In addition, Martin talked about the new RE/MAX building that daughter Whitney has just opened. “That property sat in disrepair for over 30 years,” he said. “What you have accomplished with that building is simply phenomenal.”

He said this new building on South Main should be accepted by the city as the “key” to downtown Marion along with the newly renovated Premier Insurance on the north end.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Gurleys attended the council meeting as they received this honor. They received a certificate from Mayor Steve Little.