Marion City Council honors Aimee Merrill as Citizen of the Month

On Tuesday, the Marion City Council recognized Aimee Merrill as the Citizen of the Month for September.

Merrill was chosen by Council Member Chet Effler and she was the first person for him to nominate as a Citizen of the Month. Tuesday’s recognition was also the first time the City Council had honored a Citizen of the Month since the COVID-19 pandemic, when the traditional recognition had to be put on hold.

Merrill is one of the owners of Community Companion Home Care, LLC and Possibilities Day Program, which is located in the former Moore’s department store building on South Main Street.

As a young girl, she spent a lot of time with individuals who have special needs. She often helped her mother, Tamora, with the Special Angels class at First Baptist Church of Marion. She has worked in direct care in the community and also worked in the Emergency Department in Burlington. Merrill graduated from McDowell High School where she was a Lady Titan basketball and volleyball player. She attended the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and Alamance Community College, according to the Website for Community Companion Home Care.

“In addition to being a strong business leader, Aimee has provided a lot of financial aid to our community and those less fortunate,” said Effler to the other council members and all those who attended.

Through her leadership, Merrill’s business has grown to help more of the developmentally disabled and those experiencing mental health challenges in our community. The services from her business have been willing to accept members that are rejected by other companies. They have grown from 10 to 15 clients in 2011 to around 140 in 2022, according to Effler.

Furthermore, Community Companion Home Care and Possibilities have grown to provide more employment with competitive rates and a family atmosphere of helping others. The services have grown from around 10 to 15 employees in 2011 to around 200 in 2022. The business has increased from around $300,000 in 2011 to $8.2 million so far in 2022.

Her business has sponsored numerous school sporting teams, given to individual kids to attend events. Her company has given to multiple schools supplies that were not in their budget or sponsored fundraisers, according to Effler.

Merrill’s business has collected supplies and traveled to weather damaged areas to deliver supplies, help clean up, and feed members of those communities. Her business has paid for numerous funerals when members of the community couldn’t afford it. During the COVID pandemic, her business has provided meals and supplies for members in the community and provided a steady income for individuals in a tight spot, along with giving employees 0% loans to help when in need.

Furthermore, Merrill’s operations have provided transitional housing to allow for long-term hospitalized members to finally transition back into the community. Her employees have cooked and provided meals to local law enforcement agencies and helped find housing for multiple individuals, said Effler.

Other council members commended Effler on his choice of Merrill as Citizen of the Month. They talked about her devotion to her clients and being an outstanding business owner. Council Member Ann Harkey said she appreciated Merrill’s business giving new life to the former Moore’s building and providing bowls of water on the sidewalk for dogs that are taken for walks in the downtown.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Merrill, her employees and some of the clients they serve filled the Marion City Hall as she received this honor. She received a certificate and a Marion mug from Mayor Steve Little.