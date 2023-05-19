Marion could have a social district to encourage more revitalization in the downtown area as other cities and towns in North Carolina have already done.

On Tuesday, the Marion City Council heard a request from Emily Causey, co-owner of Mica Town Brewing. She spoke to council members on behalf of a group of downtown ABC permit holders, other downtown businesses and property owners who are interested in creating a social district in the central business section of Marion. She said her group worked with the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, the Marion Business Association and the city to help collect data, feedback and best practices from other municipalities in the state who have created social districts.

Social districts are contiguous areas where people can walk around with open containers of alcoholic beverages. The drinks must be purchased from a bar, restaurant, brewery or other on-premise ABC establishment permitted by the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission and consumed within the boundaries and hours of the social district. The containers must be labeled with the social district’s logo to identify where the drink was purchased and to signify that is it allowed, Causey told the City Council.

In other words, a person cannot buy an alcoholic beverage from a store outside of the social district and bring it there to drink from place to place. A business or private property located within the boundaries of the social district can decide whether or not to participate in the activities of the district. Indoor and outdoor areas of a business or property may be included in the district.

For instance, if Flavors on Main (which doesn’t sell alcohol) and Spillway Bridge (which does) were participants in the district, folks could purchase a glass of wine or beer from Spillway and carry it along the sidewalk and into Flavors on Main while holiday shopping, Causey said.

The social district will be clearly defined with signs posted in visible locations which will indicate which area is included, the days and hours when alcohol can be consumed in the district, the phone number for the ALE division and local law enforcement and a clear statement that an alcoholic beverage purchased from an ABC permit holder for consumption within the social district shall only be consumed there and be disposed of before the person exits the district, Causey said.

Social districts in North Carolina are allowed because of a state law passed by the N.C. General Assembly in September 2021. It allows for the establishment of social districts by town, city or county governments. As of today, more than 40 cities and towns across the state have implemented a social district.

“After learning about this new state law, it was time to collect some data,” said Causey. “We polled the 13 current ABC permit holders in downtown and discovered a majority in favor and none to be opposed,” said Causey. “Other businesses like Link Hot Dogs, Flavors on Main, Shucks Pearls and Ledbetter Properties (which don’t sell alcohol) were quick to share their support and enthusiasm.”

Causey added the North Carolina Main Street Conference had a workshop on social districts in March. In the 18 months since social districts were authorized in North Carolina, not one single city or town creating a social district has reversed its decision, but instead municipalities have seen just how successful they are and have instead expanded the boundaries of their original social districts.

Some of the concerns that were raised include public intoxication, litter and crime. But none of the 30-plus municipalities with social districts have seen any of those concerns come to fruition, said Causey.

“Proponents of social districts in other municipalities touted economic development, responsible action by those participating in the social district and more foot traffic,” said Causey. “Social districts have proven the proponents right on their arguments.”

The benefits for Marion include: economic development, encouraging businesses and property owners to invest in underutilized spaces like alleyways and creativity around downtown events. It would also encourage people to walk more in the downtown.

For example, Mica Town Brewing, McDowell Local and Refinery 13 could hold an Oktoberfest block party on North Main Street where patrons could enjoy beverages in that area. The social district could be in effect for special events like the WNC Bigfoot Festival and Mountain Glory.

Representatives from Refinery 13, McDowell Local and Mica Town were there at the City Council meeting to show their support for the idea.

After hearing this proposal, members of the Marion City Council said they were receptive to the idea.

“I don’t see this being a problem in Marion,” said council member Billy Martin.

Mayor Pro Tem Woody Ayers and council member Don Ramsey seemed to be supportive as well.

City Manager Bob Boyette said “it would be an opportunity to get ahead of the economic development curve.”

Mayor Steve Little said there seems to be enough support now for this idea to pass. However, council members Chet Effler and Ann Harkey were not able to attend Tuesday’s meeting. Little said the entire council should be present before a formal vote is taken on whether or not to implement a social district in downtown Marion.

In a related matter, the City Council heard the January-March report from the Marion Business Association.

MBA President Lauren Mathews gave the report to council.

During the period of January through March 2023, Marion welcomed new businesses: The Pickle Barrel, McDaniel Insurance, Sakura, RE/MAX Realty and Shake & Bake.

The businesses that closed were Ideal Rentals, 828 Nutrition, Elemental Relaxation, The Jewelry Connection and the Maki Bowl.

Four businesses either relocated or got a new owner.

The taxable retail sales continue to grow in McDowell County,” said Mathews. “From 2005 to 2022, retail sales in McDowell County increased by 149.81%, while retail sales in the state as a whole increased by 107.94%.