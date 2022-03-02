Marion City Council hears reports about MACA

On Tuesday, the Marion City Council heard a report about how the McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA) continues to promote the local artistic community. City officials also heard an update about the continued efforts to beautify the amphitheater at the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway.
During the regular meeting, the council members heard a report from MACA representatives. This year, MACA is celebrating its 50th anniversary. In 1972, a group of 52 local residents founded the arts council. “These folks were proud of their local artistic heritage and wanted to share this legacy while promoting local artists and enriching the cultural life in McDowell County,” reads a statement from MACA. “We promote inclusion, diversity and accessibility in all programming at MACA. The arts are for all people.”
Executive Director Susan Pyatt-Baker talked to the City Council about how MACA generates an income for working artists. During 2021, the amount paid to teaching artists came to $28,803. This includes the Mountain Arts Program (in partnership with McDowell County Schools), the McDowell Children’s Theater instructors and on-site art instructional programming. The MACA shop on South Main Street generated $37,028 in gross sales during 2021. A total of $15,100 of grant funding has been provided to McDowell County artists.
During 2021, MACA continued to provide events and activities even during the COVID-19 pandemic. They include the community garden art days at the Tabernacle Community Garden; renovations at the Greenlee Theater; the Wings of McDowell (Alas de McDowell) which is on display now in Raleigh; the McDowell Children’s Theater outdoor camp production at the Marion Tailgate Market; the Small Paws Gallery, and a volunteer-led renovation for the mini garden behind MACA. Last year MACA raised $22,871 to replace the building’s roof, and 10 new artists joined the artisan gift shop.
In 2021, there were three online gallery exhibits: McDowell High School visual arts, Howard McCurry’s Scruffy the Dog exhibit and the Mountain Glory Quilters Guild show.
MACA continues to support the Dia de Muertos celebration in downtown Marion. In 2021, the arts council became the fiscal agent for Dia de Muertos.
“We are so proud of our friend and project partner Silvia (Martin del Campo), founder and creative director of the festival,” said Pyatt-Baker. “We cannot wait to see what her and the team will plan for 2022 celebrations, but we are here to support in any way we can.”
Pyatt-Baker was joined by fellow MACA leaders and board members as she gave this report to the City Council.