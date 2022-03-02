Marion City Council hears reports about MACA

During 2021, MACA continued to provide events and activities even during the COVID-19 pandemic. They include the community garden art days at the Tabernacle Community Garden; renovations at the Greenlee Theater; the Wings of McDowell (Alas de McDowell) which is on display now in Raleigh; the McDowell Children’s Theater outdoor camp production at the Marion Tailgate Market; the Small Paws Gallery, and a volunteer-led renovation for the mini garden behind MACA. Last year MACA raised $22,871 to replace the building’s roof, and 10 new artists joined the artisan gift shop.

In 2021, there were three online gallery exhibits: McDowell High School visual arts, Howard McCurry’s Scruffy the Dog exhibit and the Mountain Glory Quilters Guild show.

MACA continues to support the Dia de Muertos celebration in downtown Marion. In 2021, the arts council became the fiscal agent for Dia de Muertos.

“We are so proud of our friend and project partner Silvia (Martin del Campo), founder and creative director of the festival,” said Pyatt-Baker. “We cannot wait to see what her and the team will plan for 2022 celebrations, but we are here to support in any way we can.”