During Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Marion City Council heard from local people who are working to address the problems of racism and systemic inequities that exist here in the community.

City officials also heard about the ongoing efforts to strengthen racial and cultural bonds between neighbors, businesses, friends and leaders in McDowell.

The Marion City Council held its first regular meeting for September on Tuesday at Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Church. During that meeting, the council members heard a report from West Marion Inc., which includes the West Marion Community Forum, the Marion East Community Forum, the Old Fort Community Forum, People on the Move for Old Fort and the Community Engagement Project.

The report was given by Joe Adams and Angie Forney. They talked about the work to create a racial equity statement for McDowell County and address the problems of systemic racism.

Since October of last year, a group of local residents have held monthly meetings to have open and honest discussions about the serious matters of race, diversity, equity and inclusion in McDowell. These roundtable discussions have fostered friendships and collaborations, while providing educational opportunities for participants, they said.

The initial goals were:

• Co-create a countywide racial equity statement

• Learn and grow together through education about harmful effects of racism

• Declare racism a public health crisis locally, statewide and countrywide

So far, they have accomplished the first two goals. These residents have co-created a racial equity statement and have learned much during this process. During the City Council meeting, Forney read that statement:

“As McDowell County individuals, we are committed to unifying our residents by respecting and acknowledging each other’s cultures and lived experiences. We believe to build a stronger community we will continue to educate ourselves and others, by actively challenging historic systemic racial inequities and policies that still exist. It is a human right for all people of McDowell County, regardless of age, race, ethnicity, sex, class, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, religion, culture, or language, to live without fear and have equitable access to resources to establish a foundation of health and well-being.”

Mayor Steve Little commended the representatives from West Marion Inc. for creating this statement for McDowell County.

“That is a beautiful, powerful statement,” he said.

Forney said the next meeting of this group will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the Marion Depot.

“If I may, I would just love to take a moment to say how much work went into this and how proud we all are as a community who has come together,” Adams said to the council. “We hope to have organizations and make this a countywide statement, something that will be adopted throughout…Everyone here is invited to be a part of this process.”

Forney and Adams talked about the work and leaders of West Marion Inc. One of their projects is focused on the need for health equity. The leaders with the West Marion Inc. seek to partner with the local health care system “to identify and reduce racial disparities that exist in the quality of care received by communities of color and develop inclusive care delivery models to advance health equity for all within the health care system.” Their focus will be on language barriers and racial equity. In addition, health equity town hall meetings are being held this year with the next one scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 12.

On Friday evening, the West Marion Community Forum will have the second annual Festival of Cultures.

This festival brings the Black and Brown cultures together to share food, fellowship, fun and music. All are welcome to experience the beauty in community, said the West Marion representatives. It will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the West Marion Park, located at 201 Ridley St., Marion.

In addition, Centro Unido Latino Americano will host the second annual Culturas Unidas Festival on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Tailgate Market shelter.

Adams talked about the Men of McDowell, which seeks to mentor young men and “create strong leaders of tomorrow.” The Men of McDowell raises money for scholarships, supports West Marion Inc., provides peer support, does neighborhood cleanups, works on community development and this year is celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip hop.

Forney also talked about how the West Marion Community Forum is now in its seventh year of growing vegetables and plants in the Keeping It Fresh garden and held a youth trip to Charleston, S.C. The West Marion Forum will hold a community Thanksgiving celebration on Nov. 11 and a community Christmas party on Dec. 9.

Paula Swepson, executive director of West Marion Inc., gave the city officials an update on the most recent Juneteenth celebration. She talked about the successful book she co-wrote with activist Mary Snow which is titled “Shift Happens in Community: A Toolkit to Build Power and Ignite Change.”

“This book has really taken off,” said Swepson.

After hearing these reports, Little and the City Council commended the ongoing work by West Marion Inc.

In addition, the City Council agreed to accept two grants from the Governor's Highway Safety Program.

Police Chief Allen Lawrence is the regional coordinator for the Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP), which allows for the city to receive $30,000 in grant funding per year, which is an increase from the $25,000 the city has received the past two years (and $20,000 per year prior to that). The city has used this grant money in past years to offset the costs of equipment, including the purchase of several in-car cameras, body cameras, computers and printers.

In another matter, the council voted to accept a GHSP grant for the Police Department to hire a dedicated traffic safety officer for three years and to provide a fully equipped vehicle.

The first-year local share is 15%, or a maximum of $18,888. The city’s share of the costs for this position will be 30% for the second year and 50% for the third year. There is no requirement for the city to retain the position beyond the grant period, although city officials would want to try to do so, if possible. Having a dedicated traffic safety position will help the Police Department to focus on traffic safety complaints and problem areas, said city officials.

Little said he hopes this new officer would focus on the problem of loud and obnoxious vehicles in Marion which can cause disturbances for many residents.

In other business, the Marion City Council:

• Approved a contract with the firm of Kimley Horn to complete professional and engineering services for the Sewer Asset, Inventory and Assessment (AIA) grant project. Council had previously selected Kimley Horn as the most qualified firm to complete this project, after statements of qualifications were received from several firms.

• Approved the temporary closing of Main Street on Thursday, Oct. 5 for the McDowell High School homecoming parade.

• Adjourned the meeting in memory of Brian Price, who passed away recently. He was a recent retiree from the McDowell County School System. He was the director of McDowell United Fund and participated in many community organizations for the youth of McDowell County.