Marion City Council hears about more Christmas decorations for the downtown

Through a new effort, downtown Marion could sparkle with more lights and color during the Christmas season.
On Tuesday, the Marion City Council heard a presentation from City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield. She gave a report from the Marion Lights Committee.
This committee has been meeting over the past few months to look at ways to bring more pizazz to the downtown during the holiday season, said Hollifield. The committee members include staff from the city of Marion and the Marion Business Association and local business owners like Emily Causey and Lauren Mathews.
The committee members have looked at ways to add more decorations and lights to the downtown at Christmastime. (See photo illustrations on Page A4)
The places they have considered are the Depot, the metal fence along the edge of the Marion Community Building Park, the City Stage, North Main Street and South Main Street. For example, the Depot could have a 5-foot-wide wreath and white lights and a similar decoration could be placed on the City Stage.
The South Main Street Park could have more lights in the trees. The metal fence at the Community Building Park could be decorated with a series of greenery and bows.
The most prominent of the proposed decorations would be some “Christmas swag” over North Main Street where First Bank and Wells Fargo Bank are located. Another “swag” could be extended over South Main where MACA is located, said Hollifield.
These would be similar to the Christmas decorations that once graced downtown Marion in the 1960s and 1970s.
“Everybody we have talked to is excited about this,” said Hollifield.
The Marion Lights Committee did some research in the cost for these new decorations and the estimate is $18,835 for all five phases of the project. Hollifield said the committee would be willing to raise $2,500 a year for a three-year effort. Local businesses could help sponsor the lights and decorations. The city of Marion could partner with McDowell County and the McDowell Tourism Development Authority on this effort as well.
After hearing the report, Mayor Steve Little and members of the City Council were excited about it as well. They agreed to endorse this effort and set aside at least $3,000 for it.
Other Business
City Council made appointments to the city’s Planning Board and Board of Adjustment.
The regular members of the Planning Board are Bob Elledge, John Morrow, Jane Brown, Dawna Goode-Ledbetter and Ray Revis (subject to his acceptance). The Board of Adjustment regular members are Gary Walker, Mark Cook, Walt Bagwell, Kitty Wilson and Paula Swepson Avery. Due to a change in state law, the two boards are now separate.
Council also appointed Anna Talley to the Marion Tree Board.
Approved the consent agenda. This consisted of the May 18 meeting minutes, a contract with the Marion Business Association, a depot lease agreement with the MBA, several budget ordinance amendments, the Catawba River Bank stabilization project, the American Rescue Plan, the designation of an agent for the Tropical Storm Zeta state disaster declaration and a petition for annexation of the Resolution Drive property.
Was introduced to Dwayne Riddle, the new assistant public works director.
Adopted an ordinance regarding the dilapidated structure at 80 Riverbreeze Drive. This building is along the Catawba River and was substantially damaged by flooding from Tropical Storm Alberto. It is currently in foreclosure due to unpaid back taxes. A portion of the building collapsed into the river. The church that used to meet there has abandoned the property and many calls for police service have been made there because of vagrants causing a public nuisance. The ordinance adopted by council will allow city staff to move forward with the condemnation process and take action to remove any occupants and close the building.
Approved a proposal by Jennings Environmental for design, permitting and general oversight of the Catawba River bank stabilization project. This plan will cost an estimated $328,000 to complete the necessary repairs to the river bank along the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway. Both the city and the McDowell Trails Association contracted with Jennings Environmental to develop this plan. The city submitted the plan and cost estimate to the N.C. Emergency Management as part of its funding request for assistance as a result of the damage from Hurricane Zeta.
Heard a report from City Manager Bob Boyette about a proposal with McDowell County to install permanent restrooms in the McDowell House. The historic structure is at the entrance to the greenway that is open to the public and is seeing more activity lately.
Heard from Mayor Steve Little about Tuesday’s meeting taking place 16 months since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Marion officials are again meeting at City Hall like they did before COVID but the mayor urged everyone to still be cautious. “We’re glad to be back,” said Little. “We’re not completely free of risk.”