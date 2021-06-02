Marion City Council hears about more Christmas decorations for the downtown

Approved the consent agenda. This consisted of the May 18 meeting minutes, a contract with the Marion Business Association, a depot lease agreement with the MBA, several budget ordinance amendments, the Catawba River Bank stabilization project, the American Rescue Plan, the designation of an agent for the Tropical Storm Zeta state disaster declaration and a petition for annexation of the Resolution Drive property.

Was introduced to Dwayne Riddle, the new assistant public works director.

Adopted an ordinance regarding the dilapidated structure at 80 Riverbreeze Drive. This building is along the Catawba River and was substantially damaged by flooding from Tropical Storm Alberto. It is currently in foreclosure due to unpaid back taxes. A portion of the building collapsed into the river. The church that used to meet there has abandoned the property and many calls for police service have been made there because of vagrants causing a public nuisance. The ordinance adopted by council will allow city staff to move forward with the condemnation process and take action to remove any occupants and close the building.