The issue of where to hold the Marion Cruise-In car shows was brought before City Council members during their regular meeting on Tuesday.

The second regular meeting for February was held at the Marion Community Building due to ongoing construction work at City Hall.

For the past few years, the Marion Cruise-In events, organized by Doug McCraw, have been held on a section of West Henderson Street at the Marion Tailgate Market shelter. That block of West Henderson Street and the shelter are closed off for the downtown car show festivals, which are usually held for Memorial Day weekend, Halloween and other special days of the year.

But lately, city of Marion officials are rethinking the closing of that section of West Henderson due to declining attendance numbers. This means that the Marion Cruise-In will likely find a new place.

In 2021, the city of Marion used grant money for a subscription to an economic development software which lets the city identify specific geographic areas and determine the number of visitors in that area. Since then, this software has been used to better understand the number of people attending downtown events and as a means of business recruitment. The data from this software is collected from cellphone providers.

In mid-2022, city staff began creating an event placement scoring matrix to help determine the best locations for downtown events. This matrix was created after the city received comments from business owners about some events actually decreasing foot traffic to their business, according to Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield.

This matrix was reviewed by the Marion Business Association’s Events Committee and is now being used to determine where events qualify to be placed. It looks at event attendance numbers, activities held during an event and several other metrics to determine how the event scores. High-scoring events qualify for a road closure. Low-scoring events qualify for half of the Tailgate Market area or the entire area around the Marion City Stage.

Using this software, city staff has been able to track past and current attendance at all events.

This data shows that attendance to Marion Cruise-In events has dropped since 2018. Data has shown that in some cases, the event has actually drawn less visitors than on a normal Saturday.

In May 2019, the average number of visitors in downtown Marion on Main Street on a Saturday was 3,500 people. During the May Cruise-In event on Main Street, that number dropped to 3,300, meaning that there were 200 people less in town during this special event. This pattern was seen again in July and October during Cruise-In events, according to city officials.

The average number of visitors in the West Henderson and Tailgate Market area on an average Saturday is 1,800 people. During the Marion Cruise-Ins, this number did not increase.

This matrix is being applied to all events happening in downtown Marion, not just the Cruise-Ins. Several organizations will also use half of the Tailgate Market Space or the City Stage area for their events based on attendance numbers.

“The matrix is not intended to make any judgments on the quality of an event,” Hollifield told The McDowell News. “It was designed in response to business feedback and uses a more scientific approach to event planning.”

McCraw and other organizers of smaller, reoccurring events were made aware of this placement matrix in 2022 because of the way their locations would be affected if they planned on holding events downtown during 2023, she added.

At the time McCraw was contacted, he stated that if a road closure could not be accommodated he would move his event to another venue. Nothing more was heard from McCraw about the 2023 Cruise-In events until Friday of last week, according to Hollifield.

It was at that time McCraw contacted the city and requested the closing of West Henderson Street as well as the use of the entire Tailgate Market area.

“When Mr. McCraw was reminded of the new event placement matrix, and the fact that his event did not draw the audience required for a street closure, he stated that he needed more room and would probably move his car show to another venue,” said Hollifield.

The matter came before the Marion City Council during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting.

Both McCraw and his wife Wendi spoke to council about their events.

“The purpose of the Cruise-In was to give families something to do,” said McCraw to council members. “It’s never intended to make money.”

Council members didn’t take action Tuesday regarding the location of the Cruise-Ins. The position of the city was not changed.

“Sometimes, we are called to make decisions we don’t like to make,” said Mayor Steve Little.

Since Tuesday’s meeting, this matter has been brought up on Facebook by Wendi McCraw.

“A ‘detriment’ was what the City of Marion has decided Marion Cruise In is. A detriment....I have no words,” she wrote on Facebook.

“That is so sad to hear,” wrote Robert Masiello. “Doug and I have talked about this sort of thing many times. Downtown has changed not in a good way. It hit its peak a year or so ago, and now it going on a downside. I hope Doug won’t take their decision personal.”

“I guess we won’t be coming back to Marion,” wrote Lynn Thompson. “The City of Marion has lost a great draw to bring families and people who don’t like bar and pub hopping. The Downtown has nothing for families to do so good luck with your Downtown.”

In an email later Tuesday night to The McDowell News, Doug McCraw wrote “The only thing we were asking for is use of a parking lot. We have never gotten monetary support from the city.”

He asked in his email what does the city lose by letting his event use a parking lot?

McCraw added the Marion Cruise-In is not dead and it will continue.

“We plan to keep the Cruise-Ins going (big thanks to our sponsors) and we have been asked to put the Cruise-In at a couple of businesses who have better locations. I just kind of liked having the ‘shed.’”

He said to The McDowell News that the Memorial Day Cruise-In will happen this year but it will be at another place.