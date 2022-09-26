Marion City Council hears about future of Peavine Trail

The city of Marion wants to improve the Peavine Trail and turn it into a more accessible pathway for walkers, joggers and cyclists from State Street all the way to Jacktown Road.

And the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway could become part of a new state trail emphasizing snorkeling.

During last Tuesday’s meeting, the Marion City Council heard an update about the Peavine Trail from Planning and Development Director Heather Cotton.

More than 10 years ago, the city purchased the right of way of the old railroad line from Norfolk Southern Corp. for the purpose of creating a 10-foot-wide paved trail between downtown Marion and McDowell Technical Community College. The trail starts on State Street and continues past Oak Grove Cemetery and toward the southern end of the city.

The hope is that this trail would spark private investment in housing and commercial development along the corridor and provide an attractive amenity for both local residents and visitors to Marion, said Cotton.

After acquiring the right of way, city officials began working with a design firm, which served as a consultant for Foothills Regional Planning Organization in developing the Peavine Thermal Belt Rail Trail plan with the goal of connecting Marion with Rutherfordton by trail. The Peavine was then adopted by the N.C. Department of Transportation as part of the Great Trails State Plan. This is a statewide plan with the goal of connecting all 100 counties across the state via a trail or shared use path with the Peavine Trail connecting McDowell County to Rutherford County, according to Cotton.

The city placed a new and smoother gravel surface on the Peavine Trail.

In 2019, the city of Marion received a technical assistance grant from N.C. DOT to hire the firm of Kimley-Horn to evaluate the structural integrity of the Peavine’s two old trestles. The first trestle, located behind Mi Pueblito Mexican Restaurant, is around 300 feet long and the second trestle, located further south, is around 150 feet long. The report concluded that the trestles are in a condition to be repaired:

• With timber decking. Estimated cost $533,500. The 2023 estimate is $643,200.

• With concrete decking. Estimated cost $611,500. The 2023 estimate is $737,000.

• Demolition of old trestles and construction of new ADA accessible structures. Estimated cost $831,320. The 2023 estimate is $912,500.

The McDowell Tourism Development Authority (TDA) funded a countywide tourism plan in 2020. This plan identified the Peavine as a high-priority project and funded a wayfinding sign package for the Peavine Trail and a conceptual parking area at State Street, according to Cotton.

Last month, the McDowell Trails Association approved the Peavine Rail Trail as their capital campaign for 2023. Also, the MTA pledged to raise money that will help the city with a local match for three grant proposals that will be submitted to the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources for the construction of the trail. A portion of the money raised will come from the MTA’s McDowell Moves initiative, said Cotton.

“This program encourages people to get out and hike, walk downtown or just around the block,” said Cotton to the City Council. “It’s fun, free and easy way to get out and get active.”

The MTA is scheduling hikes all over McDowell as part of this program and the first 200 people to register will get a free T-shirt. McDowell Moves is organized by the McDowell Trails Association, AARP Mountain Region and the Corpening Memorial YMCA. It is being done in cooperation with the Marion East Community Forum, the West Marion Community Forum, the Old Fort Community Forum, People on the Move in Old Fort, McDowell Senior Center, McDowell Chamber of Commerce, Marion Business Association, Lake James State Park and Centro Unido Latino Americano.

This month, the MTA and the city of Marion approached the McDowell Tourism Development Authority to request funding of $25,000 to hire the consulting firm of Destination by Design. This firm would pull together all of the previous planning, design and engineering work to develop a master plan to use in the funding requests. The TDA board agreed to provide the $25,000.

City staff members have talked with several organizations to serve on a steering committee and help define the details for the plan. These organizations include the MTA, the Marion East Forum, the West Marion Forum, the Community Engagement Project and local outdoor/recreation advocacy groups.

Cotton said the city and other partners will seek federal money to support surfacing and trailhead connectivity, parking and signage. They will also seek state funding for the restoration and repair of the two old trestles with hopes of providing a trail from State Street to Jacktown Road.

Marion City Council members didn’t take action regarding the report by Cotton but seemed supportive of this effort.