Marion City Council gets proposed budget for 2021-2022

On Tuesday, City Manager Bob Boyette gave the Marion City Council a proposed $12.9 million budget for fiscal year 2021-2022. The recommended budget calls for the city’s property tax rate to stay at 51 cents per $100 valuation, where it has remained for more than 50 years.
Boyette formally presented City Council with the 2021-2022 budget during the regular Tuesday meeting.
State law requires that recommended budgets be presented to the local governments in North Carolina and that the recommendation must be balanced. Cities and towns like Marion operate on a fiscal year that begins on July 1 and ends on June 30.
Boyette said the total proposed city budget for 2021-2022 is $12,970,678 and this represents an 8.27% increase over the original 2020-2021 budget and a decrease of 4.63% from the amended 2020-2021 budget. Boyette said this increase over the original 2020-2021 is mostly due to investments in equipment and capital projects, the implementation of a pay and reclassification study, the addition of one employee in the Planning and Development Department and general price increases.
The recommended plan does contain an increase of more than 6% in water and sewer rates, service charges and minimum charges. The average inside water and sewer customer using 5,000 gallons per month would see an increase of just more than $3 per month on their water and sewer bill.
The budget recommends a $1 per month increase in the monthly residential garbage fee from $5 a month to $6 a month. This is recommended to offset the cost of back yard residential garbage collection and other garbage services. Only 4.5% of North Carolina cities and towns still provide back yard residential garbage collection and almost 76% of cities over 5,000 population charge fees for residential garbage collection. There is also a 10% increase in commercial garbage fees.
Boyette stated the 2021-2022 budget seeks to maintain city services at current levels. It calls for the addition of one position on January 2022. A 1.5% cost of living increase for city workers is proposed to take effect in August. The financing purchase of vehicles and equipment will take advantage of continued low interest rates. The city’s proposed budget has money for replacement of vehicles and equipment, although several requests and projects were cut and funding for needed street resurfacing.
“It is worth nothing that the recommended number of full-time city positions for 2021-2022 fiscal year (108) is only 9% higher than the number of full-time positions the city had during the 2007-2008 fiscal year (99 budgeted positions) despite the city growing considerably in population since 2007,” said Boyette in his budget message. “The preparation of this budget has been with the knowledge of an uncertain future for the national, state and local economies due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, conservative estimates for property tax and sales tax revenues are included in the proposed 2021-2022 budget. The hope is that the economy will continue to improve and that economic growth seen locally in recent years can continue.”
Like other local governments, the City Council will have to hold a public hearing about the 2021-2022 budget and adopt it before the end of June.
Business Association report
In addition to getting the budget, the City Council heard the quarterly report from Marion Business Association President Boyd Phillips.
From January through April of this year, five businesses opened in Marion during that last quarter. They were Game Heads & Vinyl Junkies on East Court Street, Toonez Chophouse in the Larry D. Miller Business Complex, Refinery 13 (reopened under a new owner), Clear Sky Behavior on West Court Street and South Side Eatery on Rutherford Road. During that same quarter, five businesses closed their doors. They were Mountain Med Pharmacy, Bi-Lo supermarket, Cecil Smith Barber Shop, Ollis Pressure Wash and Jack Frost Dairy Bar. Boyd shared that the MBA’s event staff was gearing up for events starting with the Fourth of July celebration in downtown Marion.
Main Street champ
In a related matter, city of Marion officials presented the 2020 Marion Main Street Champion Award to Emily Causey, co-owner of Mica Town Brewing.
MBA Director Freddie Killough said Causey is the business owner every Main Street director would dream of having. Causey and husband Jason Snyder were not looking to live long-term in Marion. After hearing the city of Marion was seeking a craft brewery, and utilizing local support for entrepreneurs, they opened Marion’s first craft brewery, Mica Town, in downtown Marion on New Year’s Eve 2017.
Causey immediately began organizing downtown events that engaged downtown businesses and attracted customers, many who had never enjoyed the downtown. Events including pub crawls to pop-up shops, Causey not only promotes her businesses, she constantly looks at what will promote the entire downtown, according to Killough.
Causey serves on the board of directors for the Marion Business Association and on several committees. “Emily is thoughtful in her input and is a strong advocate of Marion,” said Killough. “She does all this while working full-time at Montreat Conference Center. Marion is proud to honor Emily Causey as Main Street Champion.”
In addition, the Marion City Council:
• Approved the May 3 pre-budget workshop/planning session minutes and the May 4 regular City Council meeting minutes.
• Recognized Annette Bryant for her more than 46 years at WBRM radio station. Mayor Pro Tem Woody Ayers stated he was honored to recognize Bryant who had provided listeners with local news for decades.
• Were introduced to Accounting Technician/Administrative Assistant Stephanie Brown, who recently joined the city following the retirement of Administrative Assistant Joan Boger. Finance Director Julie Scherer introduced Brown to the City Council.
• Approved a major subdivision request on Miller Avenue. The subdivision will create six, single-family housing lots at 580 Miller Ave.
• Heard an updated from McDowell Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kim Effler about the activities and priorities.
• Heard an update from Boyette who shared that the ribbon cutting ceremony would be held on Saturday, May 22 at 10 a.m. to celebrate the reopening of the Marion Community Building Park.