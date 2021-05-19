Marion City Council gets proposed budget for 2021-2022

The budget recommends a $1 per month increase in the monthly residential garbage fee from $5 a month to $6 a month. This is recommended to offset the cost of back yard residential garbage collection and other garbage services. Only 4.5% of North Carolina cities and towns still provide back yard residential garbage collection and almost 76% of cities over 5,000 population charge fees for residential garbage collection. There is also a 10% increase in commercial garbage fees.

Boyette stated the 2021-2022 budget seeks to maintain city services at current levels. It calls for the addition of one position on January 2022. A 1.5% cost of living increase for city workers is proposed to take effect in August. The financing purchase of vehicles and equipment will take advantage of continued low interest rates. The city’s proposed budget has money for replacement of vehicles and equipment, although several requests and projects were cut and funding for needed street resurfacing.