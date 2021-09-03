Marion City Council focuses COVID-19 and its impact

The Marion City Council held a special meeting Thursday evening to talk more about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and how it is affecting local people and business owners. That meeting came one before health officials said a record number of people had tested positive for the virus over seven-day period.
The meeting at the Marion Depot began and ended with city of Marion officials pausing to remember Garrett Presnell, area firefighter and president of the McDowell Fire and Rescue Association, who died recently of COVID-19 at the age of 28.
For the city officials, Thursday’s meeting was an opportunity for them to focus on the worsening COVID pandemic and its impact on Marion and McDowell County. At Thursday’s meeting, city officials practiced social distancing and wore masks. No major decisions were made at the meeting but the city will restart its public awareness campaign to urge people to wear masks and get the vaccine.
City Manager Bob Boyette went through the latest information about the coronavirus in McDowell.
Boyette added McDowell County hit a record last week with 416 more positive cases in the time of one week.
“We’re on the way to another record by the end of this week,” he said Thursday. He was right when Friday's report arrived the next day and 445 people had tested positive in that seven-day span.
In addition, more young people are reported as having tested positive.
“The shocking thing for me are the numbers for children and teens,” said Mayor Steve Little. “We all have to look out for each other. There is no age range of people who are safe.”
Boyette said the silver lining in this is the gradual increase in the number of local people getting vaccinated.
“We lagging behind the state and the country but our numbers are picking up,” he said, adding the vast majority of people who are hospitalized for COVID are unvaccinated.
Councilman Don Ramsey said he would favor an ordinance that would make the wearing of a mask mandatory in Marion’s public places.
“We’re living in times of uncertainty where people are getting sick and dying,” said Ramsey.
He said the virus doesn’t distinguish between political parties and people have to make the best decision for themselves and their fellow humans.
Ramsey said he doesn’t expect the city police to enforce such an ordinance and it would be done under the honor system.
“I do expect good management in our businesses to tell people they need to wear a mask,” said Ramsey to his fellow council members. “One death is way too many. One illness is way too many.”
Ramsey’s proposal did not get support from the other council members. Councilman Billy Martin said he would rather encourage everyone to get vaccinated for COVID.
Little also talked about people who are taking Ivermectin, which is a dewormer medication for large animals like horses and cows, as a supposed treatment for COVID-19. The FDA has warned people not to use this drug which is not intended for humans.
“I’m just bewildered when I hear about people taking a dosage that is designed for a 1,200-pound animal,” said the mayor. “That is ridiculous.”
Boyette said the city of Marion is following the COVID guidelines from the N.C. League of Municipalities. “It looks like we are following what the majority of towns are doing,” he added.
Councilwoman Ann Harkey said the city should restart the public awareness campaign about the need to wear masks and get vaccinated.
Last year and earlier this year, City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield created a series of videos and articles about the need to wear a face mask and get vaccinated. They profiled local people who talked about their personal reasons to wear a mask and get the shot. These videos and articles were shared on social media and local news media outlets.
Little said he and other city officials need to encourage more people to think of others. “We can’t force people to do it,” he said.
The mayor asked Hollifield to restart her campaign for wearing masks and getting vaccinated on social media and local news. She said a billboard is in the works too.
City of Marion officials also talked about the impact this is having on local business owners. Little commended John Bruner of Bigfoot 911 for making the very tough decision to postpone the WNC Bigfoot Festival.
“That’s a bad hit to local businesses,” said the mayor. “The impact is horrible but if we would just all take the vaccine COVID would wither away.”
Boyette said there are a lot of smaller downtown events being planned for the middle of this month to celebrate the Bigfoot phenomenon, instead of a large festival attracting thousands of people.
City officials added they need to be thinking now about the Mountain Glory festival in mid-October. “We need to make a decision soon about Mountain Glory,” said Boyette.
On Tuesday, Sept. 7, the City Council will hold its first regular meeting for the month. Because of the pandemic, city officials will restrict the number of people who can come into the City Hall for that meeting, which will have public hearings. But for the second regular meeting on Sept. 21, the City Council will go back to having virtual meetings on Zoom.
As for city employees, they are required to wear a face mask while on the job with the public. But that doesn’t apply when employees are working alone in an office. This is similar to what McDowell County government is doing.
At the Tuesday, Sept. 7 meeting, council members will consider paid time off for employees due to COVID and some incentives for businesses.
The Marion City Council adjourned the special meeting Thursday evening in memory of Garrett Presnell.
“We care very deeply,” said Little.
COVID-19 testing information
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Walmart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices, The Prescription Pad of Marion and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort. First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Upcoming public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics:
• Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department.
• Third dose clinic for immunocompromised individuals: call 828-803-4552 to make an appointment.
City meet in regular session on Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Marion City Council will hold seven public hearings about annexations and the assigning of zonings to areas recently annexed into the city.
The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the City Hall.
Under the consent agenda, council will approve the minutes for the Aug. 17 meeting and budget ordinance amendments. Beau Norman will also appear before council.
The first of the seven public hearings will focus on the annexation of the Whitson property on Holly Street. The rest will focus on the assigning of zoning to properties on N.C. 226 South, Innovation Drive (MEDA property), Sugar Hill Road (Gurley property), Carrie Street (McLaughlin property), Wisteria Lane (McLaughlin property) and Holly Street (Whitson property).
The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.
Council members will talk about a street request and consider the purchase of vehicles and heavy equipment. They will consider the reimbursement from the proceeds of installment purchase financing for the acquisition of vehicles and heavy equipment.