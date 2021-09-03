Marion City Council focuses COVID-19 and its impact

The mayor asked Hollifield to restart her campaign for wearing masks and getting vaccinated on social media and local news. She said a billboard is in the works too.

City of Marion officials also talked about the impact this is having on local business owners. Little commended John Bruner of Bigfoot 911 for making the very tough decision to postpone the WNC Bigfoot Festival.

“That’s a bad hit to local businesses,” said the mayor. “The impact is horrible but if we would just all take the vaccine COVID would wither away.”

Boyette said there are a lot of smaller downtown events being planned for the middle of this month to celebrate the Bigfoot phenomenon, instead of a large festival attracting thousands of people.

City officials added they need to be thinking now about the Mountain Glory festival in mid-October. “We need to make a decision soon about Mountain Glory,” said Boyette.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, the City Council will hold its first regular meeting for the month. Because of the pandemic, city officials will restrict the number of people who can come into the City Hall for that meeting, which will have public hearings. But for the second regular meeting on Sept. 21, the City Council will go back to having virtual meetings on Zoom.