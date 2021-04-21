Marion City Council approves sale of land for housing

• Reappointed Jim Isaacs to the ABC Board. John Reese and Beverly Watts were reappointed to the Tree Board. A new person will probably be appointed and the applicant will be brought before council in the future. They also talked about the future of the city’s Planning Board and Board of Adjustment, which used to be comprised of the same members doing the duties of both boards. The plan now is to split the Planning Board and Board of Adjustment into two boards and city officials will need the names of possible members. “We will need more bodies with two boards,” said Boyette.