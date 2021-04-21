Marion City Council approves sale of land for housing

On Tuesday, the Marion City Council approved the sale of some city-owned land on Miller Avenue which could be the site for new housing.
The City Council held its second regular meeting for April on Tuesday. It was conducted electronically on Zoom in order to maintain the safety of city residents, staff and City Council members due to COVID-19.
One of the items on the agenda was the sale of city property on Miller Avenue. The property is 7/10 of an acre, or 0.67 of an acre, and Todd Miller wishes to buy it for $5,500.
City Manager Bob Boyette said Miller’s intention is to clear the trees on the property as soon as the closing on the sale is finished. Fill dirt will be brought to the site and eventually housing will be constructed, which is needed in Marion, he added.
Council members agreed unanimously to sell this land to Miller for $5,500.
In other business, the City Council heard a report from Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield about the city’s social media efforts and its website.
The city of Marion has a Facebook page, an Instagram page and a YouTube page. In the last 10 months, the city’s Facebook page has grown by 20% and is reaching 66,000 people monthly or 2,200 per day.
Hollifield said Instagram attracts younger people while Facebook usually attracts older ones.
The city of Marion’s YouTube page was created in August 2019 and since then eight feature videos have been posted to it. They cover such subjects as the Tabernacle Community Garden, the WNC Bigfoot Festival, the 30th anniversary of the Marion Tree Board, the Mountain Glory festival and its Best Dressed Pet contest.
The city’s website also reaches thousands of people.
“You can tell we are having positive growth, despite the pandemic,” said Hollifield.
Council members also heard an update on the COVID-19 situation with the city.
Hollifield said she has started a new video series called “My Why.” These videos focus on local residents and they talk about why they are getting the COVID vaccine. So far, these “My Why” videos feature such local people as Mayor Steve Little, Council Members Ann Harkey and Billy Martin, Debora Workman with the Marion East Community Forum and Emergency Services Director William Kehler. All of them talk about why they are getting the vaccine.
“We have not crossed the finish line and we cannot stop our efforts,” said Little during the meeting.
Council also heard an update from Public Works Director Brant Sikes about the work at the Marion Community Building’s park.
Sikes said the contracted company is supposed to start the stone installation any day now this week.
“That project is winding down,” he added.
The goal is to have the park fully reopen by mid-May. A date for the reopening will be announced soon.
Sikes added the city’s Public Works Department is close to getting bids for the Lincoln Avenue culvert replacement project.
In other business, the Marion City Council:
• Approved the April 6 City Council meeting minutes.
• Reappointed Jim Isaacs to the ABC Board. John Reese and Beverly Watts were reappointed to the Tree Board. A new person will probably be appointed and the applicant will be brought before council in the future. They also talked about the future of the city’s Planning Board and Board of Adjustment, which used to be comprised of the same members doing the duties of both boards. The plan now is to split the Planning Board and Board of Adjustment into two boards and city officials will need the names of possible members. “We will need more bodies with two boards,” said Boyette.
• Heard the report from Boyette about McDowell’s recent low unemployment rate. He added that the city is looking forward to getting the February retail sales in McDowell any day now. The sidewalk yard sale in downtown Marion is scheduled for May 1. Marion’s Fourth of July celebration will take place but it will be modified due to COVID. “We will see how things go in the fall,” he said.
• Reminded each other that this was the last Zoom meeting. The City Council will be back to holding meetings at the City Hall in two weeks.
• Concluded the meeting in prayer and reflection for Tuesday’s verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. He was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, which occurred last year in Minneapolis and drew international outrage and attention. In June 2020, a peaceful vigil was held in downtown Marion to “shine the light” on racial hate and injustice as well as promote unity among all people. This event was a local response to what happened to Floyd and drew hundreds of concerned people.