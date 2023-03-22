Downtown Marion will have 10 different special events in 2023 that will require the temporary closing of city streets.

The Marion City Council held its second regular meeting for March on Tuesday at the Community Building, due to ongoing work at the City Hall.

The City Council heard a report from City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield about the proposed list of 10 temporary street closings for this year.

They are as follows:

• WNC Bigfoot Festival, Saturday, May 20. The recommended closing consists of Main Street between West Henderson Street and New Street.

• Livermush Festival, Saturday, June 3. The recommended closing consists of Main Street between West Henderson Street and Fort Street.

• Independence Day Event, Tuesday, July 4. The recommended closing consists of Main Street between West Henderson Street and New Street.

• Independence Day Parade, Tuesday, July 4. The recommended closing consists of Main Street between New Street and Rutherford Road.

• National Night Out, Tuesday, Aug. 1. The recommended closing consists of Main Street between West Henderson Street and New Street.

• Mountain Glory Festival, Saturday, Oct. 14. The recommended closing consists of Main Street between West Henderson Street and New Street.

• Dia de Muertos Festival, Saturday, Nov. 4. The recommended closing consists of Main Street between Fort Street and Court Street.

• Marion Christmas Parade, Sunday, Nov. 19. The recommended closing consists of Main Street between Montevista Avenue and Rutherford Road.

• Ugly Sweater Contest/Christmas Fest Drawing, Thursday, Dec. 21. The recommended closing consists of Main Street between Court Street and Fort Street.

• New Year’s Eve Celebration, Sunday, Dec. 31. The recommended closing consists of Main Street between West Henderson Street and New Street.

After hearing the report from Hollifield, council members voted unanimously to approve the temporary street closures. They will be sent to the N.C. Department of Transportation for final approval.

In addition, the City Council talked about the permanent closing of an 18-foot-wide unopened alleyway off of Claremont Avenue.

Property owners Jim and Maxine Wiseman have made a request to close the unopened right-of-way located off of Claremont Avenue. This unopened right-of-way includes approximately .04 of an acre of land and is contained on one residential property.

Council members approved the closing of the right-of-way but a public hearing will take place Tuesday, April 18 before it can become final. Property owners adjoining the unopened alley will also be notified of City Council’s intent to permanently close the right-of-way, said city officials.

In other business, the Marion City Council:

• Did not recognize the 2022 Main Street Champion, who is business owner and civic leader Steve Bush. He was not able to attend Tuesday’s meeting but he will be recognized at a later meeting.

• Adopted the revised festival and events ordinance.

• Scheduled a pre-budget workshop for Monday, April 24 at the former Fifth-Third Bank building.

• Announced that a farewell reception will be held Thursday, March 30 for former Finance Director Julie Scherer, who is leaving the city of Marion to accept a new job with the N.C. League of Municipalities. City Manager Bob Boyette announced Finance Assistant Dawn Penland will serve as the interim finance director.

• Adjourned the meeting in honor of long-time radio broadcaster and sports reporter Van McKinney, who was recently let go from his job of many years at radio station WBRM.