Marion City Council adopts study for sidepath from downtown to greenway

The Marion City Council has adopted a feasibility study for a proposed sidepath that could connect the downtown with the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway.

The proposed North Main Street sidepath is a three-mile corridor connecting downtown Marion with the greenway along U.S. 70. The proposed sidepath is a critical missing link in the city of Marion’s bicycle and pedestrian network and is an identified corridor of the Fonta Flora State Trail, according to city officials.

At Tuesday’s regular meeting, the City Council heard from Planning Director Heather Cotton. Council members also heard from Andrew Hickling and Kathryn Zeringue from the engineering and planning firm McAdams. This firm was hired by the N.C. Department of Transportation to work with the local community to draft the feasibility study for the city of Marion.

The North Main Street sidepath feasibility study evaluated potential route scenarios along North Main Street (also called the five lane), U.S. 70, and Catawba River to determine the preferred route for pedestrians and cyclists. The study will also develop cost estimates and an implementation plan to construct the sidepath.

McAdams worked with the city, state DOT and community members to develop the recommended route for the pedestrian and bicycle sidepath. The process was led by a steering committee which included representatives from the McDowell Trails Association, the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, the Fonta Flora State Trail, the city of Marion, business owners Phil Tate and Steve Jones, the McDowell Tourism Association, the West Marion Community Forum, state DOT and others.

They looked at the route for the sidepath and safety concerns. They discussed planting wildflowers at the corner of U.S. 70 and North Main Street to increase the sidepath’s visibility.

A public meeting was held at the Marion Community Building on Monday, Aug. 29 The purpose was to discuss the project, route alternatives and hear from cross sections of the public. Attendees voiced overall support of the study and the recommended realignment along the east side of North Main Street or the five lane.

The feasibility study offers several alternatives for the sidepath.

Alternative A calls for the path to begin at the greenway and follow the Catawba River to U.S. 221. It would turn south and continue along the west side of U.S. 221 until the U.S. 70 intersection. The path would cross U.S. 221 on the north leg of the existing signalized intersection and would stay along the east side of U.S. 221 and end at the Marion City Hall and New Street intersection.

Alternative B calls for the sidepath to begin at the greenway and follow U.S. 70 to U.S. 221. It would cross U.S. 221 on the north leg of the existing signalized intersection and would stay along the east side of U.S. 221 and end at the Marion City Hall and New Street intersection.

There is also an Alternative C and D but Alternative B proved to be the recommended route from the steering committee. Alternative B received the highest scores and it avoids conflicts with dominant traffic movements at U.S. 70 and U.S. 221 intersection. It does not require an additional permanent easement along the Catawba River and enhances trail visibility and awareness along U.S 70. It also has fewer anticipated impacts on property.

After hearing from Hickling and Zeringue, the City Council voted to adopt the study for the sidepath. The city asked the McAdams firm to forward the study to the state DOT for state approval. The city will forward it to the Foothills Regional Planning Organization and make a copy available for public inspection.

The study doesn’t mean the city will start building this sidepath but rather it will be submitted to the state so it can be added to the DOT’s list of road and street improvements, which may not happen until 2035. A redesign of the five lane can’t be done until the N.C. Department of Transportation agrees with it and the funding is available.

At a meeting in 2019, business owners along the corridor filled the City Hall to voice their concerns about changes which some thought could be harmful.

Mayor Steve Little said Tuesday this proposed sidepath won’t disrupt the flow of businesses on the five lane.

“I just hope we can get this done before 2035,” said Council Member Billy Martin.

This project was led by the city of Marion and the N.C. Department of Transportation Integrated Mobility Division. Supporting agencies involved in the study include the Foothills Rural Planning Organization, McDowell County and N.C. State Parks.