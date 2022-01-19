Marion City Council adopts rule changes regarding tattoo parlors, piercing shops

On Tuesday, the Marion City Council adopted changes to the city’s rules which specify how tattoo parlors and body piercing shops can open for business in the downtown.
Despite the recent winter weather, the Marion City Council held its second regular meeting for January on Tuesday.
During the meeting, council adopted a change to the city’s Unified Development Ordinance. Under this change, tattoo parlors and body piercing shops will be allowed in the C-2 General Business District under an administrative approval if minimum separation requirements can be met. The C-2 Business District covers areas along South Main Street (ending at the curve where it becomes Rutherford Road), East Court Street, the stretch of North Main Street known as the “five lane,” Railroad Street (where Transfigurations Tattoo is already located) and other adjacent sections, according to city officials.
In the C-2 Business District, tattoo parlors and body piercing shops have to be 700 feet away from churches, schools, libraries, parks, playgrounds, day cares, group homes and entertainment businesses geared toward minors. If separation requirements cannot be met, a tattoo parlor or body piercing shop may be allowed a special use permit after a review by the city’s Board of Adjustment.
The change in the city’s rules would also allow a special use permit review by the Board of Adjustment for tattoo parlors and body piercing shops in the C-1 Central Business District, which covers the central part of Main Street, Logan Street, the section of West Henderson Street in the center of the downtown and the Larry D. Miller Business Complex. To get a special use permit, the business would have to meet the following conditions:
• Tattoo parlors and body piercing shops would only be allowed in multi-tenant buildings (like the Miller Complex) having four or more separate businesses offering unrelated goods and services.
• Tattoo parlors and body piercing shops must have a 500-foot separation from churches, synagogues and places of worship located in single occupancy buildings (for example, a free standing church).
• Tattoo parlors and body piercing shops will only be allowed in multi-tenant buildings on a floor above or below street level or within no more than 25 percent of the rear portion of a one-story building or street level floor.
• Tattoo parlors and body piercing shops will only be allowed where such activity is not visible from the public right-of-way.
In other business, council members heard an update on the new website for the city of Marion.
City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield reviewed the city’s new website with council members. Hollifield showed the council how members of the public can create an account and sign up for notifications about job opportunities, new news postings and when a council meeting agenda is posted to the website.
Hollifield also showcased how the new site displays vivid photos and video. She also explained that the new site gives residents the opportunity to report issues they have directly online. She ended her presentation by stating that the new website would allow the city of Marion to better connect with residents.
Also on Tuesday, City Manager Bob Boyette and council members thanked the Department of Public Works staff members for working diligently during last weekend’s winter storm. Boyette stated that city crews had worked around the clock pretreating and plowing streets. Council members commended Public Works workers for their hard work and thanked them for their service, according to city officials.