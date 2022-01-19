Marion City Council adopts rule changes regarding tattoo parlors, piercing shops

On Tuesday, the Marion City Council adopted changes to the city’s rules which specify how tattoo parlors and body piercing shops can open for business in the downtown.

Despite the recent winter weather, the Marion City Council held its second regular meeting for January on Tuesday.

During the meeting, council adopted a change to the city’s Unified Development Ordinance. Under this change, tattoo parlors and body piercing shops will be allowed in the C-2 General Business District under an administrative approval if minimum separation requirements can be met. The C-2 Business District covers areas along South Main Street (ending at the curve where it becomes Rutherford Road), East Court Street, the stretch of North Main Street known as the “five lane,” Railroad Street (where Transfigurations Tattoo is already located) and other adjacent sections, according to city officials.

In the C-2 Business District, tattoo parlors and body piercing shops have to be 700 feet away from churches, schools, libraries, parks, playgrounds, day cares, group homes and entertainment businesses geared toward minors. If separation requirements cannot be met, a tattoo parlor or body piercing shop may be allowed a special use permit after a review by the city’s Board of Adjustment.