Within a week or so, downtown Marion’s social district will be in effect and patrons will be able to walk around with open containers of alcohol within this designated and regulated area.

Last month, the Marion City Council unanimously approved the idea of having a social district downtown. The idea is to encourage more revitalization in the downtown area as other North Carolina cities have already done.

At Tuesday's regular meeting, the council likewise approved changes to the city’s ordinances that will allow for the social district and a plan for how it will be in effect.

Social districts are contiguous areas where people can walk around with open containers of alcoholic beverages. The drinks must be purchased from a bar, restaurant, brewery or other on-premise establishment permitted by the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission and consumed within the boundaries and hours of that district. The containers must be labeled with the social district’s logo to identify where the drink was purchased and to signify that is it allowed.

This means that a person cannot bring beer or wine they purchased from a convenience or grocery store and drink it around the downtown as they go from place to place. But a person can walk around with an open container purchased from one of the participating businesses in that section of the downtown. A business or private property located within the boundaries of the social district can decide whether or not to participate in the activities of the district. Indoor and outdoor areas of a business or property may be included in the district.

Under the plan adopted Tuesday by council, Marion’s social district will cover much of downtown Marion, including the blocks on North and South Main Street, Brown Drive and its parking lot and the blocks along East and West Henderson Street. It will operate from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday, or seven days per week. Businesses without an ABC permit, or those that don’t serve alcohol, may participate in the social district too by allowing alcoholic beverages to be consumed in their businesses, provided those drinks come from participating establishments.

The social district will be managed by the city, including the Administration, Police and Public Works departments. ABC permit holders located in or adjoining the social district can take part as long as they abide by the rules, regulations and requirements set forth by the city, the state ABC Commission, and ABC statutory requirements. There is no fee to take part in the downtown social district.

Boundaries of the social district will be clearly marked with signs placed at all entrance/exit points. Only alcohol purchased from a permitted business within the social district and that is in an approved container may be consumed within the district.

After hearing a report from City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield, council voted unanimously to adopt the social district maintenance and management plan.

Marion’s social district will be in effect once the new signs are installed along the boundaries. Hollifield and City Planner Heather Cotton said these signs should be ready within the next week or so. The signs will bear the slogan “Eat, drink and be Marion.”

These districts are allowed in North Carolina because of a state law passed by the N.C. General Assembly in September 2021. It allows for the establishment of social districts by town, city or county governments. More than 40 cities and towns across the state have implemented a social district.

Currently, Weaverville and Waynesville officials are considering a social district for their downtowns. The town of Rutherfordton recently adopted having one.

In another matter at the meeting, the City Council held a public hearing about several modifications to Marion’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO). The changes seek to update section references that are incorrect, make certain language in the ordinance more consistent, update the land use classifications and include some provisions in the ordinance to make it more clear.

No one from the public spoke to the council about this matter. After closing the hearing, council voted unanimously to adopt the modifications.

In other business, the Marion City Council:

Recognized Dawn Penland as the new permanent finance director for the city of Marion. She replaces Julie Scherer, who accepted a position with the N.C. League of Municipalities.

Heard a report from Penland about the fiscal year 2022-23 property tax settlement. Marion now has a 99.64% tax collection rate, which is a record, said Penland.

Approved the order of collection for the 2023 property taxes.

Approved the final sale of city-owned property to Kendrick Swepson. The council previously agreed to sell the West Grayson Street parcels, totaling .36 of an acre, to Swepson. The parcels are currently vacant and also have a city sewer line on the rear portion of one or both parcels. Council previously agreed to sell the property for $5,000 but it still had to go through the upset bid process before becoming final.

Appointed Alecia Morgan as an alternate member of the city’s Planning Board.

Approved the purchase of three budgeted vehicles for the Marion Police Department. Two of these vehicles will be replacing high-mileage units already in service. The third vehicle is an added unit for the newly created school resource officer position at McDowell Technical Community College and the full cost of that vehicle will be reimbursed by the college. All three vehicles are Dodge Chargers and are priced at $35,903 each. They will be purchased under the N.C. Sheriff’s Association bid procurement process from Ilderton Dodge in High Point. The upfit cost for the lights, decals and equipment to be installed will be $13,743 each. The fully upfitted vehicle will be $816 over the budgeted amount due to a recent rise in cost. Once assembly is completed, the vehicles will be delivered to the Marion Police Department and put in operation.

Scheduled a planning session for Aug. 21 at the First National Bank building, which is now owned by the city.

Adjourned the meeting in honor of McDowell Chamber of Commerce President Kim Effler, who is the Citizen of the Month for July.