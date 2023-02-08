The city of Marion now has a master plan to improve the Peavine Trail with the goal of making it an even more attractive destination for joggers, walkers and cyclists.

But the challenge will be to find funding that can make these proposed improvements a reality.

During Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Marion City Council heard a presentation about the master plan for the Peavine. The meeting was held at the Marion Community Building because of remodeling work that is taking place at the City Hall.

Planning Director Heather Cotton gave the presentation about the Peavine to Mayor Steve Little and council members. The McDowell Trails Association (MTA) has partnered with the city of Marion, McDowell County TDA and the planning firm Destination by Design in developing the plan for the Peavine Trail. It will guide the work for improving the existing trail and plans for extending the trail.

The Peavine is a 1.5-mile trail located in Marion that follows the abandoned Peavine railroad line of the Southern Railway from State Street to a now-closed trestle. It is a popular trail for walking and cycling and it is easily accessible due to its proximity to downtown Marion.

Late last year, the MTA held a Revive the Peavine Campaign. The goal was to raise money for repairs to the existing trail and improve the old trestle behind Mi Morelia Mexican Restaurant so the Peavine can be extended to Jacktown Road.

The plan developed by Destination by Design includes other proposed improvements and a future vision for the Peavine. They include:

• An inviting trailhead with adequate parking

• New signage, information kiosks and wayfinding signage

• Safe pedestrian crossings at intersecting roads

• Benches and other amenities

• Connecting trail between Morehead Cemetery and Oak Grove Cemetery and interpretive signage. Joggers and cyclists could visit these cemeteries by way of the Peavine Trail.

• Future connections with McDowell Technical Community College and the Thermal Belt Trail in Rutherford County and connecting the Fonta Flora and Wilderness Gateway State Trails.

The plan developed by Destination by Design also talks about how new homes being built along Virginia and Georgia avenues could be connected to the Peavine. It contains plans for better trailheads and parking areas on State Street and Baldwin Avenue.

The improvements for the Peavine contained in this master plan come with a price, however. The Destination by Design’s plan estimates that the improvements could cost between $2.9 million to $3.5 million.

“I think we can do it for a lot less,” said Cotton, adding it can be done in phases.

The City Council voted to accept the master plan and it will be used as a guide for making future improvements to the trail. Steve Pierce, president of the MTA, said his volunteer organization strongly supports the plan’s suggestions.

“The MTA is wholeheartedly behind this,” said Pierce to city officials. “This is a golden opportunity for us to see this through.”

In a related matter, the City Council voted to apply for a state recreation grant of $100,000. If awarded, the grant would pay for natural surface improvements to approximately one mile of the Peavine Trail from State Street to Marion Street. The new surface would make the trail smoother for walking and biking. The $100,000 requires a 25% local match and that money will come from the MTA’s Revive the Peavine campaign.

In other business, the City Council adopted a list of recommended street projects. The list was presented by Public Works Director Brant Sikes.

Sikes and his staff recommended these street improvements based on a pavement condition study recently completed by J.M. Teague Engineering. They are also based on available funding for street works from the state’s Powell Bill, street project capital reserve fund and money from the federal American Rescue Plan.

The recommendations include the following: preventative maintenance of various streets (estimated at $50,000), corrective maintenance of several streets (estimated at $684,037), State Street stormwater improvements (estimated at $163,955) and reconstruction of a portion of South Garden Street, from State Street to Spring Street, (estimated at $478,352).

Sikes said the last recommendation of reconstructing South Garden Street would cause significant disruption for motorists traveling on that busy thoroughfare.

The total estimated cost for these street improvements is $1,376,344.

The City Council voted to accept the recommendations and they will be used as a guide for making future improvements to Marion’s streets and avenues.

In other business, the Marion City Council:

• Recognized Sgt. Zach Wilson with the Marion Police Department for completing the North Carolina Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Certificate Program.

• Was introduced to Karisa Gouge, the new customer service representative for the city.

• Approved the advertisement of the unpaid 2022 real property taxes on March 15 in The McDowell News.

• Approved the fiscal year 2022-2023 city audit contract with the Asheville firm of Gould Killian CPA.

• Scheduled a planning session for Monday, Feb. 20.

• Adjourned in honor of Wilson and his accomplishments.