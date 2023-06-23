The Marion City Council held a public hearing Tuesday about the $16.7 million budget for fiscal year 2023-24 and then voted to adopt it.

The adopted plan for next fiscal year doesn’t call for property tax rate increase, but there are some increases in water and sewer rates.

Council held the second regular meeting for the month on Tuesday at the Marion Community Building. Mayor Pro Tem Woody Ayers presided over the meeting since Mayor Steve Little was unable to attend.

First, the council held a public hearing about the proposed 2023-24 budget, as required by state law.

The 2023-24 budget totals $16,772,792, which represents an 11.81% increase (or $1,771,444) over the original 2022-23 fiscal year budget and a decrease of 3.24% (or $562,452) under the amended 2022-23 fiscal year budget. The increase is primarily due to investments in equipment and capital projects, the continuing rising costs of fuel, supplies and materials and insurance, targeted staff additions in the Marion fire and police departments and pay adjustments for city employees to allow for recruitment and retention of staff.

The city’s property tax rate will remain at 55 cents per $100 valuation. There are some minor permit fee adjustments recommended. The proposed budget calls for an increase of just over 10% in water and sewer rates, service charges and minimum charges.

The average inside water and sewer customer in Marion using 5,000 gallons per month would see an increase of just over $6 per month on their water and sewer bill, according to City Manager Bob Boyette.

The budget seeks to maintain services at current levels, while also making investments in personnel, equipment, vehicles and capital projects, funding rising costs for fuel, supplies and materials, insurance and other items and accounting for the city of Marion assuming the full share of staff positions previously funded through grants.

The plan for next fiscal year calls for the addition of a full-time fire engineer position in the Marion Fire Department, starting Jan. 1, 2024, and a part-time evidence technician position in the city’s Police Department, starting July 1, 2023. The proposed budget contains funding for a 5% cost-of-living increase for city employees.

After hearing no comments from the public, council closed the hearing and voted unanimously to adopt the 2023-24 budget.

In a related matter, the council approved the fees and rates for fiscal year 2023-24.

The fee and rate ordinance consolidates all the separate fee and rate ordinances adopted in previous years into one ordinance. All of the fees and rates listed were included in the 2023-24 budget ordinance.

They include:

Increasing water and sewer rates and minimum charges by just over 10%.

Implementing the water and sewer system development fees included in the recently adopted water and sewer system development fee five year update report.

Increasing the water and sewer service connection fee from $25 to $35.

Increasing the first late penalty for water, sewer and garbage payments from $5 to $10.

Increasing the water and sewer service reconnection fee after disconnection from $25 to $35.

Increasing the permit fee for on-premise signs 24 square feet or less that do not require a footing and/or electrical inspection from $100 to $125, plus $1 for each additional square foot over 24 square feet.

Increasing the annual renewal fee for off-premise signs from $200 to $225.

Increasing the mobile food vendor annual permit fee from $120 to $240.

Increasing the minimum fee for review of subdivision plats from $25 to $30.

Establishing a new fee for residential and commercial site plan review.

Increasing the fee for Historic Preservation Commission review of applications from $50 to $100.

Increasing the fee for floodplain and watershed management compliance review from $50 to $75.

Increasing the minimum fire inspection fees for automatic fire extinguishing systems, automatic sprinkler systems, compressed gas systems, fire alarm systems and all other fire, chemical, blasting or hazardous prevention systems from $80 to $125.

Increasing the permit fee for a manufactured home from $200 to $250.

Establishing an ABC Permit inspection fee of $30 for amendments to existing ABC licenses.

Increasing the off duty/after hours/holiday inspection fee from $100 per hour to $125 per hour.

Increasing the rental fee for the Community Building and Depot for civic clubs and nonprofit organizations renting city facilities on an approved schedule and/or regular basis from $40 per rental to $45 per rental.

Increasing the residential solid waste fee from $8 per month to $10 per month.

Increasing commercial garbage rates by 5%.

Increasing the off-duty police officer rate from $35 per hour to $45 per hour, consistent with a planned increase by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and the average rate charged across the region, and including this rate in the fee and rate ordinance for the first time.

In other business, council heard a report about the 15th annual Liver Mush Festival, which was held earlier this month on June 3. The festival located in the central business district of Marion again featured the Pig Calling Contest, inflatables, face painting and other activities for the kids. There were arts and craft vendors, live music by Wiregrass and the Food Truck Rodeo.

“There was something for everyone,” said Public Information Officer/City Clerk Landdis Hollifield.

She said the event attracted 3,500 people and most of them were from North Carolina but there were also visitors from Missouri, Oklahoma, Alabama and South Carolina. Many of the folks from North Carolina who came here were from the eastern part of the state.

Council also heard a presentation from Planning Director Heather Cotton about five unsafe buildings in Marion.

An inspection of each structure has been conducted by the city’s building inspector and has found they are unsafe and “especially dangerous to life because of their liability to fire and because of bad conditions of walls, overloaded floors, defective construction, decay, unsafe wiring or heating systems, inadequate means of egress or other causes shall be held to be unsafe.”

The unsafe buildings consist of dilapidated houses at 56 Fifth St. in East Marion, 425 Yancey St., 109 Sixth St. in Clinchfield, 86 Yancey St. and 356 Yancey St. and a rundown mobile home at 49 Westmoreland St.

The property owner of each unsafe structure will be notified by the chief building official and an administrative hearing on the matter will be held. If the property owner fails to take corrective action, the chief building official with the city may ask the council to take action about the rundown structures, said Cotton.

These are only a few of dilapidated structures in Marion. Cotton said she has a long list of other ones.

After hearing her presentation, council agreed to start the process of notifying the owners.

In other business, the Marion City Council:

Accepted a $5,000 donation from the McDowell Trails Association for the Peavine Trail.

Appointed Matt Suttles to fill a vacancy on the Planning Board and he will serve as an alternate member of the Board of Adjustment.

Talked about a request for the city to restore some of the yellow centerline striping on East Oak Street and Virginia Road. After review, the Street Committee recommended that the city restore yellow center line striping on East Oak Street from Gilkey Street to Lamar Street and on Virginia Road from Lamar Street heading northward and eastward down the hill and around the curve to the speed hump located near Hill Road, a distance of approximately 2,700 feet. Council approved striping the centerline on East Oak Street and Virginia Road at a cost of approximately $3,780.

Talked about the trees on North Garden Street. During the Thursday, May 18 Tree Board meeting, Marion Tree Board members voted unanimously to recommend the coral bark Japanese maple as the tree to replace the chalk maples on North Garden Street as part of a staggered replacement process. Council members on Tuesday unanimously approved this tree choice and gave City Arborist Lawrence Moore direction to find the coral bark Japanese maples and begin planning the staggered replacement of chalk maples along North Garden Street. Once the coral bark maples are established, in a year or so, the current chalk maples can be removed.

Adjourned the meeting in memory of Virginia Cross, who died recently.