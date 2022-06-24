Marion City Council adopts 2022-2023 budget with tax rate hike

On Tuesday, the Marion City Council approved the 2022-2023 budget, which includes the first property tax rate increase for the city since 1969.

The city of Marion’s budget for next fiscal year totals $15,001,348, which represents a 15.66% increase, or $2,030,670, over the original 2021-2022 fiscal year budget and a decrease of 4.09%, or $638,984, under the amended 2021-2022 fiscal year budget.

This increase is primarily due to increased revenues, investments in equipment and capital projects, the rising cost of fuel, supplies and materials and insurance, increased costs for temporary labor due to the loss of inmate labor as well as pay adjustments for city employees to allow for recruitment and retention of staff, according to Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield.

Effective Friday, July 1, the city of Marion’s property tax rate will increase from 51 cents per $100 valuation to 55 cents per $100 valuation. It is the first tax rate increase for Marion in 53 years.

The budget will include a 6% increase in water and sewer rates, service charges and minimum charges. A $2 increase in the residential garbage fee is included, from $6 per month to $8 per month.

Research conducted by Finance Director Julie Scherer a few years ago indicated that only 4.5% of North Carolina’s cities and towns, including Marion, still provided back yard residential garbage collection and that 75.6% of municipalities with a population of more than 5,000 charge user fees for residential garbage collection. Marion’s population is approximately 7,800, according to Hollifield.

Cities in western North Carolina currently charge monthly residential garbage fees of between $11 to more than $22 per month. Marion’s $8 residential garbage fee is far below those rates. Commercial garbage rates will increase by 10%.

The 2022-2023 budget includes a 6.1% cost-of-living increase for city employees, effective in September. This cost-of-living increase is less than the increase in inflation over the past year, less than the 10% cost of living increase recently approved for McDowell County employees and comparable to pay adjustments being made by cities in western North Carolina and of comparable size across the state, according to Hollifield.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Marion City Council held the public hearing for the 2022-2023 budget ordinance, as required by state law. No comments heard from the public.

After the hearing, council voted unanimously to approve the 2022-2023 budget.

In other business, the City Council held three other public hearings. The first was about the annexation of the Stroud Street property. The .44 of an acre at 321 Strout St. is owned by David Patneaude. After hearing no comments from the public, council voted to annex this property into the city limits. Another public hearing dealt with the zoning for this site. City staff recommended it be zoned for R-2 general neighborhood zoning. After hearing no comments from the public, council voted to assign the R-2 zoning to Patneaude’s property.

Another public hearing was about the zoning for Truett property on Rutherford Road. The .22 of an acre at 1425 Rutherford Road is owned by Mitchell and Stephanie Truett. City staff recommended it be zoned for R-2 general neighborhood zoning. After hearing no comments from the public, council voted to assign the R-2 zoning to the Truett property.

During the public comment period, council members heard from Kitty Geouge Wilson and Dawna Goode Ledbetter about racial issues in Marion and advancing racial equity in the local community.

A year ago, representatives from the Community Engagement Project (CEP) appeared before the McDowell County Board of Commissioners, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen, the Marion City Council and the McDowell County Board of Education. At each meeting in 2021, CEP representatives spoke to local officials about the problem of racism in McDowell and asked for their help and leadership in working towards racial equity.

On Tuesday, Wilson, Ledbetter and other community leaders asked the Marion City Council to provide them with an update on how they have addressed the problem of racism.

In other business, council members took action on the architect for the former Fifth-Third Bank building, which has been bought by the city of Marion.

The city recently accepted proposals for architectural services for the historic structure on South Main Street, which was built more than 100 years ago and was originally the First National Bank.

The architectural statements were received from CPL Architecture Engineering Planning of Greensboro, David E. Gall Architect of Winston-Salem and Samsel Architects of Asheville.

Mayor Steve Little, Finance Director Julie Scherer, Planning and Development Director Heather Cotton and City Manager Bob Boyette reviewed the proposals and unanimously recommend that council select CPL as the most qualified firm and authorize city staff to seek to negotiate a contract with them for this project.

Little and city staff determined that CPL by far had the most relevant experience and the capabilities to provide the services needed by the city of Marion, including a plan for the repair of the distinctive cupola. The city of Marion will coordinate with the U.S. Department of Agriculture throughout the process, as well as determining the city’s needs as part of the design process for the renovated building, according to Hollifield.

Council members voted to select CPL as the most qualified firm for the renovation project and to authorize city staff to seek to negotiate a contract with the firm.

In other business, Marion City Council:

• Adopted the 2022-2023 city fee and rate schedule

• Adopted a resolution establishing the micro-purchase threshold for the city

• Discussed a request from The Feisty Goldfish to temporarily close Depot Street for a special event on Saturday, July 16. The Feisty Goldfish is planning to hold an outdoor event called Biker Bash complete with various rock bands performing. Some city officials expressed their concerns over this event and the safety issues involved. The representatives of The Feisty Goldfish said their neighbors in the Depot District don’t have a problem with it. Boyette urged the business’s owners to start coordinating with the city staff immediately. After a discussion, council agreed to “approve the concept.”

• Approved the temporary closing of Fort Street on Sept. 10 for a special event by the BEAR Closet.

• Talked about speed hump requests for East Yancey Street and Virginia Road. Both requests were denied by city staff because they didn’t meet the city’s criteria for a speed hump. The issues with speeding on those roads was turned over to the Street Committee, which is comprised of Council Member Ann Harkey and Don Ramsey.