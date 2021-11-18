Marion Christmas parade set for Sunday. Entry deadline is today.

After a hiatus from last year because of COVID-19, the Marion Christmas parade returns on Sunday at 3 p.m.
The event will kick-off Thanksgiving and Christmas activities for the city of Marion. It is organized by the Marion Business Association and sponsored by the city of Marion. The theme for the parade is “Christmas of Caring,” according to a news release.
McDowell Emergency Services Director William Kehler will be the parade marshal. For more than 20 years, Kehler has been a pivotal part of McDowell County Emergency Services.
Kehler began his career as a paramedic for McDowell EMS, eventually becoming a training officer and then EMS Director. In 2014, he moved into his current role as emergency services director where he ensures that McDowell’s emergency service workers have state-of-the-art, up-to-date training and technology to take care of the citizens of McDowell County.
Since March of 2020, Kehler’s team has worked diligently alongside the McDowell County Health Department to conduct community COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics.
“Thanks to Kehler’s leadership and McDowell Emergency Services efforts, testing and vaccines have been easily available to the public during the entirety of the pandemic,” reads the news release. “Marion is proud to recognize William Kehler as the 2021 Marion Christmas parade marshal.”
McDowell’s own award-winning McDowell High School Marching Titan Band will be featured at the beginning of the parade.
All parade float entries are required to be registered. The registration number is to be displayed in the window of the parade entry. Parade entries should be fully decorated with a Christmas theme and have all passengers loaded when arriving for parade line-up.
The deadline for registration for the Christmas parade is today, Thursday, Nov. 18. There is no charge for registration. Contact Megan Stevens with the Marion Business Association at 652-2215 to register to enter the Christmas parade and to receive a registration number and a copy of the parade guidelines, according to the news release.
All entries are required to have registration number and be fully decorated with all passengers loaded when arriving at the parade line-up area. Antique cars are not required to be decorated or pre-register. Emergency vehicles with PA systems are encouraged to play Christmas music.
Marion Police Department does not allow candy to be thrown from any vehicle or float. Handouts by persons walking in the parade route are encouraged. The Marion Business Association and the city of Marion will sponsor the only Santa Claus in the Christmas parade. No other Santa will be allowed in the parade. Churches may have only one bus/unit in the parade and it must be decorated, according to the news release.
The parade line-up begins at 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Rose’s. All parade vehicles are to enter Robinson Road behind Rose’s and come into the parking lot. Vehicles will then be entered into the line-up. Horses will line up on Monte Vista Avenue. Horse trailers are to be taken to the Public Works Department behind the Hook & Anchor Restaurant on Rutherford Road. Horses will continue together as a unit to the Public Works Department. All horses are to remain on Monte Vista Avenue until placed into the line-up. No horses are allowed in the shopping center parking lot.
The parade procession will begin at Monte Vista Avenue and North Main Street and will finish at Spring Street and South Main Street. Walking units will enter the parade at the Marion Community Building. The parade is to stay together until it reaches Morgan Street and all entries are to go to the end of the parade route before disbanding. Children on floats can be picked up at the Hook & Anchor Restaurant on Rutherford Road.