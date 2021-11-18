Marion Christmas parade set for Sunday. Entry deadline is today.

McDowell’s own award-winning McDowell High School Marching Titan Band will be featured at the beginning of the parade.

All parade float entries are required to be registered. The registration number is to be displayed in the window of the parade entry. Parade entries should be fully decorated with a Christmas theme and have all passengers loaded when arriving for parade line-up.

The deadline for registration for the Christmas parade is today, Thursday, Nov. 18. There is no charge for registration. Contact Megan Stevens with the Marion Business Association at 652-2215 to register to enter the Christmas parade and to receive a registration number and a copy of the parade guidelines, according to the news release.

All entries are required to have registration number and be fully decorated with all passengers loaded when arriving at the parade line-up area. Antique cars are not required to be decorated or pre-register. Emergency vehicles with PA systems are encouraged to play Christmas music.