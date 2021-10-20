Marion Christmas parade is on! City Council to go back to in-person meetings Nov. 16

City officials said they will contact McDowell County officials since the county is a partner on this project.

This contract just covers repairs for damages received from Tropical Storm Zeta. Additional damage caused by heavy rains and flooding on Thursday, Oct. 7 will require more funding. One end of Kathy Street is closed and the greenway is closed now because of the Oct. 7 flooding. The cleanup of the greenway should be done by early next week but the bridge that was washed away will take months to replace, said Public Works Director Brant Sikes.

“There are many items we are still assessing,” said Scherer. “We will exceed $200,000 when everything is compiled.”

“We feel confident we will get a state disaster declaration,” said City Manager Bob Boyette.

Scherer added the city of Marion has experienced close to $2 million in flood damages since Tropical Storm Alberto in May 2018.

In another matter, the City Council adopted some changes to the Marion city code as a result of a new state law.

On Sept. 2, Gov. Roy Cooper signed a new law taking effect on Dec. 1 that will limit the ability of cities and counties to pursue criminal penalties on many local ordinances.

