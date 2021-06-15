Marion Business Association looks back on achievements during a challenging year

Unemployment, after increasing sharply last spring, has stabilized and Marion and McDowell County, like much of the United States, now have a labor shortage.

Over the past year, Marion saw record retail sales in McDowell County. For the first full year of the pandemic (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021), retail sales in McDowell County increased by 11%, more than double the 5.3% growth statewide. Through the first nine months of 2020-21, retail sales in McDowell County are up by almost 15%, well above the statewide growth rate of just under 10%. The six highest months of retail sales ever in McDowell County have occurred since June, after the pandemic started.

All partner organizations have worked hard over the past year to offer information, programs and resources to businesses. The McDowell Chamber of Commerce and MBA did a fantastic job posting and sending out information on numerous federal, state and local programs, including Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EDIL), N.C. Mortgage, Utility and Rent Relief, the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, Small Business Association programs, Mountain BizWorks programs, Rural Center programs, state and federal tax credits, the American Rescue Plan and others. Many of our local businesses took advantage of these programs, applying for and receiving funding from more than one program, providing needed assistance.