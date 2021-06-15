Marion Business Association looks back on achievements during a challenging year

Marion Business Association has been designated as an accredited Main Street program for meeting rigorous performance standards. And Marion’s business community has not slowed down, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach, according to a news release.
“We are proud to recognize this year’s 889 nationally accredited Main Street programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, president and CEO of Main Street America. “During an incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to drive impressive local recovery efforts, champion small businesses, and foster vibrant downtown districts. I am inspired by their hard work and confident that these accredited communities will continue to help their downtowns flourish in the next stages of recovery.”
In 2020, Main Street America programs generated $4.14 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 4,356 net new businesses, generated 14,988 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 8,488 historic buildings, and clocked 983,702 volunteer hours.
Here in our community, the Marion Business Association’s performance is annually evaluated by North Carolina Main Street and Rural Planning Center, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet 10 national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress and actively preserving historic buildings, according to the news release.
Marion’s business community faced an unprecedented challenge in 2020 because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. But local business owners have prevailed.
Last March, the world changed. Opportunities, new beginnings, good times and bad are always around the corner, even in normal times. But the COVID-19 pandemic introduced a level of uncertainty that Marion and McDowell County, the state, nation and world had never seen, at least in several generations.
Instead of a down year, Marion and McDowell County, by many measures, had their best year ever, particularly from an economic standpoint, according to MBA officials.
From April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021, Marion had 20 new businesses open in the city and 14 businesses close, for a net gain of six businesses.
Unemployment, after increasing sharply last spring, has stabilized and Marion and McDowell County, like much of the United States, now have a labor shortage.
Over the past year, Marion saw record retail sales in McDowell County. For the first full year of the pandemic (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021), retail sales in McDowell County increased by 11%, more than double the 5.3% growth statewide. Through the first nine months of 2020-21, retail sales in McDowell County are up by almost 15%, well above the statewide growth rate of just under 10%. The six highest months of retail sales ever in McDowell County have occurred since June, after the pandemic started.
All partner organizations have worked hard over the past year to offer information, programs and resources to businesses. The McDowell Chamber of Commerce and MBA did a fantastic job posting and sending out information on numerous federal, state and local programs, including Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EDIL), N.C. Mortgage, Utility and Rent Relief, the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, Small Business Association programs, Mountain BizWorks programs, Rural Center programs, state and federal tax credits, the American Rescue Plan and others. Many of our local businesses took advantage of these programs, applying for and receiving funding from more than one program, providing needed assistance.
The city of Marion and MBA shifted facade grant money to marketing, as it became clear the food, beverage and retail businesses, in particular, needed targeted assistance, according to the news release.
The city put in place several 10-minute parking spaces for takeout, worked with N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement and businesses to expand outdoor dining and seating and to obtain favorable rulings as pandemic restrictions were lifted. The city, MBA and MEDA appropriated a total of $47,000 for outdoor furniture, display and heater grants. A total of 22 grants were approved.
In addition, the city and MBA continued to implement our Growing Entrepreneurs Marion (GEM) programs, with two classes held in early 2021, with 16 people representing 14 businesses graduating.
The MBA wants to acknowledge and celebrate the great working relationships they have in McDowell County. The city of Marion, McDowell County, town of Old Fort, McDowell Chamber of Commerce, McDowell Economic Development Association, Tourism Development Authority, McDowell County Schools and McDowell Technical Community College, just to name a few, work so well together to keep our community growing and going in the right direction.
Marion Business Association is excited about events returning to downtown Marion, beginning with the July Fourth celebration on Saturday, July 3 and continuing with the WNC Bigfoot Festival, Mountain Glory festival and several other events through the end of 2021. In particular, this year’s Bigfoot Festival on Sept. 17-18 will be the biggest and best festival McDowell County has ever seen, said MBA officials.
Marion and McDowell County are back and open for business, but due to everyone’s hard work, including awesome businesses and all of the great partner agencies, Marion and McDowell County never really left or even slowed down, according to the news release.
Operating under the Four Points of Main Street (Organization, Promotion, Design and Economic Vitality), Marion has been an accredited North Carolina Main Street city since 2003 and accredited National Main Street city since 2013. The primary purpose of the MBA is to assist new and existing businesses to be successful businesses.
The Marion Business Association also serves as the city of Marion Economic Development office offering a variety of services to new and existing businesses in the city. The MBA manages the Historic Marion Tailgate Market throughout the market season, according to the news release.