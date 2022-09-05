Marion Business Association leaders selected for Appalachian Regional Commission initiative

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) named Freddie Killough, executive director of Marion Business Association, and Megan Stevens, events and promotions coordinator at MBA, to participate in the fall 2022 Cohort of READY Nonprofits, one of four learning tracks in ARC’s READY Appalachia initiative.

Selected through a competitive application process, Killough and Stevens will participate in 10 weeks of coursework and peer-to-peer learning designed specifically for Appalachian nonprofits and delivered by an array of content specialists. Once Killough and Stevens complete the 10-week course, Marion Business Association is eligible to apply for up to $25,000 in match-free funding to implement a capacity-building project in Marion, according to a news release.

“By helping local leaders and nonprofit organizations to build on their capacity to develop infrastructure projects and workforce development initiatives in our communities, READY Appalachia will also help increase equity for our Appalachian people and ensure that the region’s resilience and success will transform their future,” said ARC federal co-chair Gayle Manchin.

READY Nonprofits Fall 2022 Cohort members will develop skills across a variety of areas, including:

• Fundraising

• Financial management

• Board development

• Staff and volunteer recruitment and retention

• Program and operations management

• Marketing, communications and storytelling

Killough and Stevens look forward to expanding their knowledge in the ARC nonprofit learning tracks.

READY Appalachia is an Appalachian Regional Commission community-capacity building initiative offering free training and flexible funding for nonprofit organizations, community foundations, local governments and Local Development Districts (LDDs) in the Appalachian region. Participants access cohort-based learning, skill-development and grant opportunities to increase their capacity to solve pressing issues and effect long-lasting economic change in their communities, according to the news release.

The Appalachian Regional Commission (www.arc.gov) is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 423 counties across the Appalachian Region. ARC’s mission is to innovate, partner and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation, according to the news release.