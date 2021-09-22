Marion Business Association gives yearly report. See who opened, who closed.

Despite the COVID pandemic, the MBA made 548 visits to local businesses, gave regular reports to the Marion City Council and kept the public informed through the local news media and social media.

The MBA heard 24 business opportunity inquiries, two business loan inquiries, seven business grant inquiries and 17 property referral inquiries.

The MBA also welcomed Megan Stevens to assist Director Freddie Killough and manage the Tailgate Market.

For five years from 2016 to 2021, 19 new downtown businesses graduated from the Growing Entrepreneurs Marion (GEM) program and $5,000 grants upon opening. Of those, two new businesses were not successful and have closed, leaving a net gain of 17 businesses.

In addition, 11 downtown existing Marion businesses completed the GEM program. These are existing businesses that have completed the program and updated their business plans. They are now eligible to take advantage of GEM 2.0 marketing efforts as funding allows.

A total of 114 GEM certificates were awarded representing 51 businesses with a total investment of $4,753,972 and a downtown private investment of $3,612,018. A total of 112 full-time and 89 part-time jobs were created.

