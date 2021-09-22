Marion Business Association gives yearly report. See who opened, who closed.

From the middle of 2020 through the middle of 2021, Marion’s business community faced unprecedented challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, Marion’s business leaders continue to forge ahead and are looking forward to an even better 2022.
That was the message from the Marion Business Association during Tuesday’s meeting of the Marion City Council. The meeting by the council was held virtually on Zoom because of the increase in local COVIV-19 cases and the delta variant.
During Tuesday’s regular meeting, the MBA presented its annual report for the year 2020-21. MBA President Emily Causey gave the report to the City Council.
“2020-2021 was a challenging year but we weathered it pretty well,” said Causey, who is also the co-owner of Mica Town Brewing.
From 2020 through 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Marion saw 21 new businesses open, witnessed six ribbon-cutting ceremonies and watched as three local businesses expanded during this time of uncertainty and enormous challenges.
In the yearly report, 21 new businesses opened their doors from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. They are All Things Geeky by Two Nerds, Highway 55, Ollis Pressure Washing, Acrylic Counter Tops, ZIPS Car Wash, Marion Hot Wheelz, Rosie’s Dream Spa, Marion Wing Factory, Taylors Brewing Co., Cook Out, Game Heads & Vinyl Junkies, Toonez Chophouse, Refinery 13 (reopened under new owner), Clear Sky Behavioral, South Side Eatery, Bubbly’s Asian Fusion, Dooly’s Trading Post, Scoop Ice Cream, Today Tomorrow PHP, Dollar Tree, Copper Creek Distillery and The Feisty Goldfish (reopened under new owner). Of these 21 new businesses, 12 are in the downtown business district and four are in the Larry D. Miller Business Complex.
From June 30, 2020 through July 1, 2021, six ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held for Above the Barre, Food Lion (celebrating the new pickup service), Stevie’s House, Today Tomorrow PHP, the Marion Community Building’s park and Rejuvenation Destination.
During that same time, three businesses expanded their operations. They were Flavors on Main (added a general store and more inventory), Ingenious Coffee Roaster (moved to a new location and expanded the coffee shop); Hometown Cinemas Marion (added outdoor movies in the parking lot); and McDowell Local (relocated to a new spot and expanded the menu to include wood-fired pizza).
The jobs that were added during this time consist of 29 full-time and 23 part-time, according to the MBA report.
During that year, 10 businesses closed. They were Simply, Miss Jacie’s School of Dance, Refinery 13 (which later reopened), Mountain Med Pharmacy, Bi-Lo, Cecil Smith Barber Shop, Ollis Pressure Wash, Jack Frost Dairy Bar, Laurel Cottage Boutique and Advantage Powersports. These closings resulted in 11 full-time jobs lost and five part-time jobs lost.
Also, 23 businesses either relocated or got a new owner.
During that period, downtown private investment was $3.6 million and citywide private investment was more than $7 million, according to the MBA report.
In addition, Beam Funeral Home is working on an expansion and The Fruit of Her Hands Boutique opened at the Miller Complex. DaVita Dialysis is constructing a 9,000-square-foot building beside old the Peeble’s building. Country Roots Plant Boutique is open on South Main Street. A new Burger King restaurant is under construction on N.C. 226 South and Marion Hot Wheelz is adding a video game arcade. The old Kirksey Funeral Home building is under renovation for new McDowell County administration/finance offices. Bob’s Off Main Fat Belly Deli just opened for business at 28 E. Henderson St. Burrito Bros. is expanding into the Miller Complex. The construction of a new building for Fat Boys Burritos & More on the five lane is now underway.
The old Hotel James building is now under contract and city leaders are hopeful something new will move into that historic structure.
Because of COVID, the WNC Bigfoot Festival has been postponed to May 13 and 14 in 2022. The Mountain Glory festival for 2021 has been cancelled.
“For the entire 2020-21 fiscal year, retail sales in McDowell County were a record total of $499,456,778, an increase of over $76.6 million, or 18.14%, over fiscal year 2019-20,” reads the MBA report. “Taxable retail sales in North Carolina were up by 15.73% in 2020-21. Therefore, McDowell County retail sales grew faster than the state as a whole in 2020-21, for the 10th year out of the past 15 years.”
Despite the COVID pandemic, the MBA made 548 visits to local businesses, gave regular reports to the Marion City Council and kept the public informed through the local news media and social media.
The MBA heard 24 business opportunity inquiries, two business loan inquiries, seven business grant inquiries and 17 property referral inquiries.
The MBA also welcomed Megan Stevens to assist Director Freddie Killough and manage the Tailgate Market.
For five years from 2016 to 2021, 19 new downtown businesses graduated from the Growing Entrepreneurs Marion (GEM) program and $5,000 grants upon opening. Of those, two new businesses were not successful and have closed, leaving a net gain of 17 businesses.
In addition, 11 downtown existing Marion businesses completed the GEM program. These are existing businesses that have completed the program and updated their business plans. They are now eligible to take advantage of GEM 2.0 marketing efforts as funding allows.
A total of 114 GEM certificates were awarded representing 51 businesses with a total investment of $4,753,972 and a downtown private investment of $3,612,018. A total of 112 full-time and 89 part-time jobs were created.
In other business, the Marion City Council:
City of Marion officials took action regarding the dam project at Westwood Chateau behind the Lady Marian Plaza. In December 2020, the city received formal notification from the state that it had been granted an award of $80,000 to come through the state from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s High Hazard Potential Dams (HHPD) Rehabilitation Program. This $80,000 will help fund Phase II of the Lady Marian Dam decommissioning project. There is a 35% local match of $43,076 that will be provided by Great Meadows, LLC who is also named in the Dam Safety Order.
City Council heard a presentation from Toby Bramblett, director of the Corpening Memorial YMCA. Bramblett reported about the local YMCA’s commitment to helping people in McDowell live healthier.
Approved the final sale of city-owned property on Robert and Turner streets. No upset bids received were received during the process of selling it. Council agreed to see 4/10 of an acre of land to Kevin Kerr for $7,000.
Approved the temporary closing of Main Street on Thursday, Oct. 7 for the McDowell High School homecoming parade.
Heard an update from Public Works Director Brant Sikes about the Lincoln Avenue project and the water tank cleaning.
Heard an update from City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield about the local activities that were held by local businesses as an alternative to the WNC Bigfoot Festival.
Heard a report from City Manager Bob Boyette about new housing in Marion. The city continues to work with the Gateway Wellness Foundation and the Dogwood Health Trust about the workforce housing project.