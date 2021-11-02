Marion and Old Fort voting update. Numbers so far. Polls open until 7:30 p.m.

Today, voters in Marion and Old Fort can go to the polls and select their leaders.

Voting for most of Marion's residents is taking place now at the Marion Community Building. But West Marion residents who live within the city limits can vote at the McDowell Senior Center. Old Fort residents are voting at the Depot.

As of 12:44 p.m. today, 74 people have voted in Old Fort. Only two people voted at the Senior Center as of 1 p.m. At the Community Building, the turnout has been more steady with 166 people casting their ballots as of 1:45 p.m.

The polls at all three locations will remain open until 7:30 p.m. tonight.