As the seed of the gospel took root in the early Christian community, believers were threatened with ostracization, imprisonment, physical abuse and death.

But the apostle Paul had a positive message to proclaim to those living in this turmoil: “In a favorable time I listened to you, and in a day of salvation I have helped you. Behold, now is the favorable time; behold, now is the day of salvation.” (2 Corinthians 6:2).

In a time when our nation has been shaken by COVID, riots, school shootings and the murder of innocent children, the Marion Aglow Lighthouse has set aside a day to proclaim the “Day of Salvation” to the Marion community. In place of its regular monthly meeting on Saturday, May 13, the Lighthouse plans a community outreach in the area across from the trade lot on U.S. 221 in Marion. The event will run from 10 a.m. through noon.

The outreach will feature praise and worship music, interspersed with short testimonies. Prayer teams will be present to minister to the needs of attendees. Brochures will be distributed to proclaim the salvation, freedom, and healing offered by Jesus Christ, and the subsequent blessings of the Holy Spirit.

Light refreshments and beverages will also be served. Attendees should bring lawn chairs and wear sunscreen. Since the outreach will be outdoors, the event will be cancelled in case of heavy rain.

According to Pat James, president of the Marion Lighthouse, the outreach event is an offshoot of the Lighthouse’s mission to “reopen the well of revival in Marion.” This mission, adopted in May 2022, applies Isaac’s restoration of the wells of his father that the Philistines had stopped up (Genesis 26:18), to the renewal of revival in Marion.

Pat points out that “the first supernatural move of the Holy Spirit in North Carolina occurred in 1896 near Murphy at the Schearer School House.” Twenty-one years later, in 1917, she says, “an outpouring of the Holy Spirit” occurred in Marion itself.

She expressed hope that the May 13 event “will be used by God to reopen the well of revival in Marion. Our Aglow Lighthouse is anticipating a third great awakening that will cover America with a billion-soul harvest and spread to nations around the world.”

The Marion Aglow Lighthouse is a chapter of Aglow International. Per the Aglow International website at www.aglow.org, “Aglow is an international organization of women and men in more than 170 nations of the world, presenting Biblical principles as solutions to the challenging issues of our time.” The 50-year-old organization’s purpose is “to propel the Kingdom forward through the elevation of the knowledge of God.”

Lighthouse meets at 10 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month at His Place Worship Center, 1423 U.S. 70 West, Marion and also via Facebook Live. Additional information about the Marion Lighthouse, including links to the Facebook Live meetings, are available at Marion Aglow’s Website and Facebook page: https://aglownet.org/marionnc/ and https://www.facebook.com/marionaglow2022/, respectively.