The Marion Police Department is investigating the death of a male whose body was found Tuesday morning on Hankins Road.

At 6:49 a.m. Tuesday, McDowell Emergency Medical Services received a call about a male lying on the side of the roadway on Hankins Road near the intersection of U.S. 221 Business. Upon arrival, a white male was found deceased, according to a MPD news release.

Emergency Services Director Will Kehler said he could confirm that EMS responded to a report of a patient in cardiac arrest on Hankins Road near Black Bear Store. Paramedics arrived and pronounced one patient dead at the scene.

The Marion Police Department is conducting an investigation into the man’s death. However at this time, it does not appear that foul play was involved. An autopsy is being conducted at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem to provide further details as to the cause of death.

More information on this developing story will be published as it's made available.