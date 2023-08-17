A driver who was involved in the three-vehicle wreck in early July that resulted in the deaths of two young people has been released from the hospital and charged for those deaths.

Ricky McPeters, 66, of Burnsville, was charged Wednesday with two counts of felony death by vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, driving left of center, and no insurance, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened at 10:20 a.m. Thursday, July 6 when the 2012 GMC pickup driven by McPeters crossed the centerline on U.S. 221 North and struck a 2020 Buick and a 2017 Jeep Cherokee head on. Delaney Janet Leierzapf, 21, of Cary, who was a passenger in the Jeep, was pronounced dead at the scene, The McDowell News previously reported.

Her boyfriend, Caius Jaymes Arrington, 20, of Bakersville, who was the driver of the Jeep, was first transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville, according to a previous article. On Sunday, July 9, Arrington died after being taken off life support. An honor walk was held at Mission Hospital as his organs would be donated.

Arrington was well known in Mitchell County for his skills as a basketball and football player, the previous article said.

The driver of the Buick, Lori McIntire, 58, of Spruce Pine, had three passengers in her car. They were Emily Wantz, 22 of Spruce Pine; Kevin McGrew, 25, of Spruce Pine; and an infant girl who was born in February of this year. They were not injured, according to a previous story.

McPeters also was taken to Mission Hospital after the wreck, where he remained until he was released on Wednesday. Following his release, he was charged and taken into custody by the N.C. Highway Patrol for causing the wreck.

McPeters was taken to the McDowell County Jail and placed under a $175,000 bond.