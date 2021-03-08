 Skip to main content
Man accused of assaulting McDowell detention officer
Man accused of assaulting McDowell detention officer

Authorities said a man being booked in the county jail last month resisted and assaulted an officer.

Lt. Andrew Loudermilk of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Kristian Wayne Russell, 26, address listed as homeless, with assault on a government official or employee and resisting a public officer.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 9, while being booked into the McDowell County jail, Russell began resisting detention officers and assaulted one.

He was issued a criminal summons. 

Kristian Wayne Russell

