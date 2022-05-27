Mamaw Jo’s ministry: Keeping McDowell children warm and comfortable

Mamaw Jo, as she is known to family, friends, and the community, has warmed the heads of many children and adults alike in McDowell with her handmade toboggans.

“I have two circular frames, and I usually have two going at a time,” she said. “I get the urge to sit and work a little while and then I’ll put them aside and go do something else. I mostly work on them in the evening.”

Mamaw Jo Epley of Marion turned 89 on March 30, 2022. She was born and raised in Old Fort, married in McDowell, and raised four children here with her husband, the late James Epley. They were married for over 50 years. She has 29 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All of them have many toboggans made by Mamaw Jo.

“I don’t sew or anything like that, I just like to make the toboggans. That’s all I do. I started making them a lot for my grandchildren,” she said.

Epley began knitting toboggans only a few short years ago after teaching herself the craft to give her something “to do with her hands.”

The hobby has now become a ministry for her after much of her handiwork has fallen onto the heads of those who might need a bit of extra warmth. With a basket full of yarn from Joanne’s Fabric next to her chair, Epley doesn’t care much about recognition for her efforts, she just likes creating the hats and giving it to those who need it. Her specialty is toboggans made with thick rows of yarn, branching out into multiple colors and designs. A perfect, handmade item of warmth anyone can appreciate.

Many children at local schools in McDowell have received a toboggan. Her granddaughter-in-law, Ashley Greene, who is also the media coordinator at West Marion Elementary said, “She has donated hats to students at West Marion, North Cove and Marion elementary schools. She has also donated the knitted hats to homeless shelters in our community and passed them out at church. She has even donated them to Southmountain Children’s Home and the Kentucky Coal Mine community. This is something that makes her happy and in turn has made other people happy.”

Greene added, “We are blessed to have Mamaw Jo! Every year she donates many hats for our students so that they will not be without a hat in the cold weather. The kids love picking out their own hand knitted toboggan to keep! We sure do love and appreciate her!”

Melanie Hamilton of Marion Elementary said, “Mamaw Jo has been donating her knitted toboggans to my students for many years. She spends the entire year knitting these as a labor of love! My students love getting to choose their own hat at Christmas. Mamaw Jo is a blessing!”

Sherry Glenn of North Cove Elementary said, “What a blessing this precious lady is. This year alone we’ve handed out approximately 86. Not only has she created these toboggans to meet the needs of these kids for warmth, but each head covering has been prayed over for each and every child.”

Mamaw Jo was asked if it warms her heart knowing her toboggans have helped so many, and she simply said, “I’ve just never thought about it. I just enjoy doing it and giving them away. I have received some thank you’s, but I don't expect that, I just like to make them.”

And it doesn’t matter the time of year, Mamaw Jo will have a toboggan ready for whoever needs it.