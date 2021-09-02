 Skip to main content
Make some watermelon salsa with ingredients from the Marion Tailgate Market
Make some watermelon salsa with ingredients from the Marion Tailgate Market

  • Updated
Make some watermelon salsa with ingredients from the Marion Tailgate Market

Check out Johnson Family Farms and their amazing assortment of canned salsas, hot sauces, peppers, and jellies.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

Don’t forget to pick up your fresh fruits and veggies, honey, bread, and hand-crafted art at the Tailgate Market this Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 3 to 6 p.m.

We will have grapes, figs, watermelon, pumpkins, bread, tomatoes, and so much more. Check out Johnson Family Farms and their amazing assortment of canned salsas, hot sauces, peppers, and jellies.

Did you know we accept EBT/SNAP, Credit, and Debit at the market? EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 ($20 in EBT, $20 in Fresh Bucks) to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income. Please stop by the information booth to find out more information.

We are located under the covered shelter in the parking lot at the intersection of Henderson and Logan streets. For more Market information, please call 652-2215. Watch for weekly updates on Facebook at Marion Tailgate Market, and check out the new Marion Tailgate Market website (https://www.mariontailgatemarket.com/)

Looking for another way to enjoy that late summer watermelon? Put it in a salsa!

Watermelon Salsa

Author: Julie Wunder

Ingredients

4 cups seedless watermelon diced

1 cup red onion diced (about 1/2 onion)

1 teaspoon jalapeno diced (about 1 small jalapeno)

1 cup fresh cilantro chopped

1 lime juiced

Salt to taste

Instructions

Carefully fold all ingredients together in a bowl. Serve as a topping or with fish.

