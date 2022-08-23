Make some delicious fried corn from produce at the Tailgate Market

Visit the Historic Marion Tailgate Market today from 3-6 p.m. at 67 W. Henderson St., Marion.

There will be corn, quail eggs, honey, fresh bread, tomatoes, apples, peaches and more. Come out and support your local growers and makers and enjoy Marion’s beautiful downtown.

HMTM is open every Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. Celebrating its 15th season, the Market will have cooking demos, giveaways and more. Check HMTM’s website (mariontailgatemarket.com) and social media event calendars for more information.

You’re invited to celebrate the Marion Tailgate Market’s 15th anniversary on Aug. 30. There will be plenty of produce and craft vendors present, as well as a cooking demonstration, a kid’s craft activity and Hot Shots Espresso of Morganton will be there serving delicious coffee drinks.

No cash? That’s not a problem at the Historic Marion Tailgate Market. The Market accepts credit, debit and EBT/SNAP benefits. EBT/SNAP users can “double” their market tokens — for every dollar you spend of EBT, receive a dollar of “Fresh Bucks” (up to $20 per market day) to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income.

For more information on the market, programming and vendor opportunities, call 828-652-2215 or email megan@marionbiz.org. Follow the market on Facebook, Instagram and sign up for the newsletter to stay in the know.

There’s plenty of beautiful, fresh produce at the market — pick up some today and make this delicious fried corn.

Southern Fried Corn

INGREDIENTS

5 c. corn kernels, shucked from about 6 ears, cobs reserved

6 slices thick-cut bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 tbsp. butter

1/2 tsp. granulated sugar

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

2 tsp. all-purpose flour

3/4 c. water

1/4 c. thinly sliced chives

DIRECTIONS

With the flat edge of a chef’s knife or the edge of a large spoon, scrape each corn cob over a plate to collect the starchy “milk.”

Heat the bacon in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook until crisp, stirring occasionally, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer bacon to a plate. Drain excess bacon fat from skillet into a small heatproof bowl, and add 2 tablespoons back into the skillet.

Add corn kernels to the skillet, along with butter, sugar, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, until corn is softened and lightly browned in spots, 5 to 7 minutes.

Add flour and cook, stirring constantly, until flour is smooth and slightly toasted, about 2 minutes. Add the water and stir to combine (water should reduce almost immediately), until sauce is creamy.

Stir in bacon and 3 tablespoons chives. Serve topped with remaining 1 tablespoon chives.