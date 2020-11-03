Madison Cawthorn wins; Moe Davis releases statement

(Hendersonville, N.C.) – Hendersonville native Madison Cawthorn released the following statement after winning the race for North Carolina’s District 11 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“The days of AOC and the far left misleading the next generation of Americans are numbered. Tonight, the voters of Western North Carolina chose to stand for freedom and a new generation of leadership in Washington,” Cawthorn said.
A native and lifelong resident of Hendersonville, Cawthorn took the win over his Democratic opponent, retired Col. Moe Davis.
“When I look at Western North Carolina, I don’t see a purple district. I see red, white and blue,” Cawthorn continued. “I see a proud, kind, decent and welcoming people who love our founding principles and are determined to make our imperfect union more perfect. I’m humbled and honored to bring these mountain values to Congress.”
“To my fellow Republicans I say this: We don’t just need a bigger tent. We need a brighter and bolder tent. We need a tent that attracts Americans with real solutions and a tent that produces principled fighters who will be fearless in the face of tyranny.
“This election showed that we’re a divided people. Americans are hungry for leadership that appeals to our highest aspirations and that’s precisely what I intend to do. My generation feels an intense sense of urgency on issues like health care, the environment and our unsustainable debt. We need real answers and real solutions, not politically safe or politically correct half-measures that keep career politicians in power but leave the country paralyzed.
“This isn’t a time to settle scores, but to secure the future. Rather than tearing each other down, we need to lift each other up. The scope and magnitude of our challenges are too great to tolerate a dysfunctional status quo. The fight ahead isn’t against individuals – our fellow Americans – but destructive ideas that should stay in the ash heap of history,” Cawthorn said.
Cawthorn, confined to a wheelchair after a horrific car crash at age 18, gained national notoriety after being selected to speak at the Republican National Convention in August where he made it a point to stand to excerpts of the Pledge of Allegiance at the end of his speech.
“As I said in my convention speech, the American idea our founders – and my ancestors – fought for is as exciting and revolutionary today as it was almost 250 years ago. Tonight, the voters of Western North Carolina said it’s time for a new generation of leadership to apply those timeless truths and principles to today’s challenges. As a nation, we know how to overcome adversity and persevere. The words of the prophet Isaiah have never been truer: Though we face trials; we will renew our strength. We will soar on wings like eagles. We will run and not grow weary. We will walk and not be faint,” Cawthorn said.
From the Moe Davis campaign:
STATEMENT FROM COLONEL MOE DAVIS ON NC-11 CONGRESSIONAL RACE
I’m grateful to over 1,000 volunteers who worked tirelessly to help me try to bring better days to Western North Carolina. I’ll be forever grateful for their support. But the voters have spoken and while I’m disappointed, I respect their decision.
We live in a divided America and a divided Western North Carolina. It is now up to those elected to find a way to heal the divisions, seek common ground and work together to reduce poverty, increase access to healthcare and protect our precious environment.
There is a lot of work to do. We are here to help.
