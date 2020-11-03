Madison Cawthorn wins; Moe Davis releases statement

“This isn’t a time to settle scores, but to secure the future. Rather than tearing each other down, we need to lift each other up. The scope and magnitude of our challenges are too great to tolerate a dysfunctional status quo. The fight ahead isn’t against individuals – our fellow Americans – but destructive ideas that should stay in the ash heap of history,” Cawthorn said.

Cawthorn, confined to a wheelchair after a horrific car crash at age 18, gained national notoriety after being selected to speak at the Republican National Convention in August where he made it a point to stand to excerpts of the Pledge of Allegiance at the end of his speech.

“As I said in my convention speech, the American idea our founders – and my ancestors – fought for is as exciting and revolutionary today as it was almost 250 years ago. Tonight, the voters of Western North Carolina said it’s time for a new generation of leadership to apply those timeless truths and principles to today’s challenges. As a nation, we know how to overcome adversity and persevere. The words of the prophet Isaiah have never been truer: Though we face trials; we will renew our strength. We will soar on wings like eagles. We will run and not grow weary. We will walk and not be faint,” Cawthorn said.

From the Moe Davis campaign: