MACA to present ‘Two-Headed’ drama again this Friday and Saturday

After a successful opening weekend, the two-woman performance of Julie Jensen’s “Two-Headed” will continue this Friday and Saturday at McDowell Arts Council’s Greenlee Theatre.

Susan Pyatt-Baker, executive director of MACA, said this was the first play in the Greenlee Theatre since the COVID-19 pandemic and it was very well received. There are more opportunities to see this play featuring actresses Barbara Acree and Allyson Greene.

Jensen’s drama “Two-Headed” explores the entwined lives of two best friends, Hettie and Lavinia. The complicated relationships, struggles and emotions play out against the backdrop of Mormon pioneer life in the American West. A tumultuous time in the American West, Jensen’s play uses controversial history as background noise, placing emphasis on the emotional impact and evolving roles of women in a patriarchal and intolerant Mormon frontier society. The focus is less on the devastating events of 1850s Utah, and more on how trauma shapes these two characters, for better or worse, according to a news release.

Performed by Acree and Greene, a simple Southwest-inspired backdrop allows the two to fill the stage with emotive performance. With over 20 years in community theater, Acree and Greene are more than comfortable on-stage for this unique two-person performance.

The show will run again on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. with a wine and chocolate reception at 6:30 p.m. Ticket information can be found at mcdowellarts.org. Ticket sales and donations support the continuing arts programming in McDowell County, according to a news release.

Tickets can be purchased in-person or through McDowell Arts Council Association’s website: www.mcsowellarts.org/calendar.

A nonprofit for the arts, MACA hosts, sponsors, and produces arts opportunities to promote growth in the educational, economic, community, cultural, visual and performance art sectors throughout McDowell County.