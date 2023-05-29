Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA), in partnership with West Marion Inc., and local artist Emily Roberts of BeSpeak Designs, has been approved for a $25,000 Our Town award from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

This grant will be used to support a new, collaborative project to begin in Marion during July 2023. This project, Voz Artistica, is one of 57 grants nationwide, totaling $4,175,000, that the NEA has approved in the Our Town category, according to a news release.

These creative place-making grants support projects that integrate arts, culture and design activities into local efforts to strengthen and authentically engage communities, center equity, advance artful lives, and lay the groundwork for long-term systems change.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is pleased to support a wide range of projects, including Voz Artistica, demonstrating the many ways the arts enrich our lives and contribute to healthy and thriving communities,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson. “These organizations play an important role in advancing the creative vitality of our nation and helping to ensure that all people can benefit from arts, culture and design.”

“MACA is excited to be a part of this venture with strong partners who also see the importance of the arts in the life of our communities. We are thrilled that the NEA recognized the value of our collective work and this project,” says Susan Pyatt-Baker, executive director of MACA.

Voz Artistica is a collaborative, multisector, art-instruction and public art project based in Marion. Voz Artistica, translated to Artistic Voice in English, has been created in partnership with community leaders who recognize the need for strategically excluded individuals and communities to be represented in health care settings, cultural narratives, and public storytelling, according to the news release.

This project incorporates art instruction with public art and brings together grassroots and nonprofit organizations, artists, city of Marion staff and elected officials, and community organizers. The goal of Voz Artistica is to create brave and inclusive spaces through art and design. Through this project, local artists, community organizers, and trusted partners will infuse art instruction into communities most impacted by language barriers and systemic oppression that exist in health care settings.

“We hope that, through this project, art itself can be used by participants as a universal language and self-advocacy tool,” says Kathy Arriola of West Marion Inc., and language justice and community organizing co-director for Voz Artistica.

“Voz Artistica opens an opportunity to amplify a multitude of diverse voices and experiences through a gathering of public art in a range of media, representative of the diverse group of artists found in Marion and McDowell County, North Carolina,” says Emily Roberts, project director for Voz Artistica.

Rubí Mar Arriola of West Marion Inc., and language justice + community organizing co-director for Voz Artistica shares, “People are already creating works of art to express themselves, care for their mental health, and show care for others through traditional art. We’re excited to showcase artwork that connects back to communities.”

The team leading this project are Susan Pyatt-Baker, executive director of MACA; Anna Branam, assistant director of MACA; Paula Swepson, executive director of West Marion Inc.; Kathy Arriola and Rubí Mar Arriola of West Marion Inc.; and Emily Roberts, local artist at BeSpeak Designs, according to the news release.

For more information on the projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.