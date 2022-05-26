MACA gallery show in downtown Marion features Memphis artist with local roots

The current gallery show at the McDowell Arts and Crafts Association (MACA) in downtown Marion features a Memphis artist with McDowell County roots.

Lance Turner, whose mother Bobbi Prestwood is an established McDowell County artist and craftsperson, will have work on display in the Main Street gallery until Tuesday, May 31.

Lance brought his work home for a WNC show at his mother’s suggestion.

” I have a show in MACA because my mom lives in Marion, and she makes wreaths and her own art for MACA,” Turner said. “She wanted me to come home and show my work with her.”

Visitors to Turner’s show can expect multi-disciplinary work by the artist in both small-scale and large-scale, according to MACA’s Assistant Director Anna Branam. “Lance's contemporary work reflects both his extensive art education and colorful pop-culture influences,” she said. “This gallery show is enjoyable for art-lovers of all ages.”

Turner is an accomplished artist who has shown murals, gallery shows, and museum exhibits across the United States. He has shown at the Los Angeles Center for Digital Art, the Visual Art Center in Punta Gorda, FL, The Southern Nevada Museum of Art in Las Vegas, The Farmington Museum of Art, NM, the Woodruff Arts Center, and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Atlanta, GA, according to Branam.

Turner was also part of a three-person large-scale video game exhibition at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art in Memphis, TN. His work was recently published in New American Paintings Magazine.

According to Branam, he is a native of our area and has murals in this region.

“I grew up in Morganton, and my mom owned a Building Supply business in Glen Alpine until 2011,” Turner explained. “I graduated from SCAD (Savannah College of Art and Design) with a Master's Degree in Fine Art in 2012, and I am currently living in Memphis.”

When asked to describe his work, Turner said, “I try not to make the same painting twice, so maybe I'm a maximalist painter.

“I take imagery from walking trails, Sunday comics, punk flyers, and Instagram and I turn them into formal paintings.

“There is the idea that the realism in a photorealist painting is the fact that it is a series of marks on a canvas as opposed to an illusion,” he added. “I think one thing that ties all of the paintings in this show together is that all of the images in the show break down in some way and are about the mark-making process.

“This show is a portrait of what it looks like to grow up around Marion,” he said.

Turner’s artwork is for sale at MACA. “I also paint commissioned murals and portraits,” he said. Turner can be contacted through his website: http://www.lanceturnerpainting.com