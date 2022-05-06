Lola Belle Wiseman Webb of McDowell County celebrates 100 years

Editor’s note: The following article was submitted by the family of Lola Belle Wiseman Webb of McDowell County, who will celebrate her 100th birthday on Wednesday, May 18. Also, she will celebrate her birthday on Saturday, May 14 with a drive by visitation at Pleasant Gardens Baptist Church from 2 to 4 p.m. for family and friends.

Our mother Lola Belle Wiseman Webb will celebrate her 100th birthday on May 18, 2022. We have been captivated by the many stories she tells of her life growing up “on the mountain” just off the Blue Ridge Parkway near Spruce Pine. On the occasion of her birthday celebration, it is our pleasure to share some of her memories with the community. Our mother has two living children, David Webb and Joan W. Bennett. She has seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. What follows is the original transcript, recorded mostly in her own words as she related to us these memories and stories of her early years on the mountain. Starting at the beginning…

I don’t remember where I was born. I think I was born at home. It was in Mitchell County. It’s called Bear Den now but I never seen a bear up there. My family was Mama and Daddy and Mildred, then Edna, Alvin, Mae, Zoe, Virginia, O.G., me and Pat. I remember a little bit about when Pat was born. She wasn’t born at home. I don’t ever remember Mildred living at home with us. Pat and I played all the time when we were little. We’d have funerals and bury the chickens. One time I spilt a cut of hot coffee on my leg and a big old blister came up. That’s the time that I had to go to a doctor.

I remember when I started to school. We walked up and down the mountain to school. Later, Alvin drove a wagon up and down there till we got a bus. I went to North Cove School all 11 years. We had different grades for different ages. We had little desks and we had a big tablet of paper that would last us the whole year. My dad came to school some. I remember falling in a branch one time on my way to school and Mrs. Swofford put me on the prettiest little dress and I went on. At recess, we’d run around and jump rope. There were ball courts outside. My sister was a good ball player. We had a teacher stay with us for a while but she didn’t teach at North Cove. She taught school in Spruce Pine.

They had a little school house near there and they had a little church in there. I think my daddy was one who helped get that started. I didn’t ever go to church when I was little.

We grew all kinds of vegetables. My daddy had a horse to ride and a mule named Old Bill t

o farm. When my daddy would go to the grocery store he rode the horse. We had apples a little higher on the mountain. We’d go up there and put them in a cellar hole in the bank and we kept apples. We didn’t have to buy a whole lot because we raised everything. We’d shuck corn and send the corn to the mill and daddy would bring back cornmeal. We had to buy flour to make biscuits. Daddy would buy some cans of stuff. We had chickens. We always had a hog to kill. We had milk cows, but I didn’t milk them.

Whenever we got in trouble, for punishment, my daddy would make us sit and listen to him read the newspaper. Sometimes I thought I’d rather take a whipping and get it done with. I didn’t get in trouble much.

We had a spring house across the creek on the lower side of the house. We had an ice box and they’d come around once a week and put ice in it. We would dry beans by hanging them up. My mama knew how to do that. They were called shuck beans. She knew how to keep meat. We got sourwood honey. My mama was a real good cook. We had a big, long table, as long as a door, and we all sat around it.

When the Parkway was started, my friend Ruth and I liked to get out and walk a long way. One time, they told us we better not walk up there. They were going to set out some dynamite, so we didn’t go up there anymore.

My mother made all my clothes. When she got to where she couldn’t sew any more, my sister Mildred started making my clothes.

I remember when the first cone of ice cream came out. Every time O.G. would go to the store, he would always bring us ice cream.

Christmas was good. We went out in the woods and got our tree. We made our own decorations. My daddy would always get a great big peppermint candy for Christmas. We would always get one thing. Santa Claus brought them. I remember when I believed in Santa Claus. We got oranges then, you used to couldn’t find oranges.

My daddy and his brother made their money cutting timber. We were homesteaders up there. If you go in there and start living in it, after a while it was yours. I don’t know how many acres we had up there. And now look what it is. Somebody was supposed to pay the taxes on it and didn’t.

We had a good time when people would come home with us. We’d get out in the woods and hunt chinkapins. My daddy had a lot of friends and some would come through from far away.

We had a little old radio and we could hear things. I was at Edna’s when we heard the war started. It wasn’t till we moved down the mountain that we got a television. It was one of the first ones.

I didn’t meet Glenn till he got back from the war. They already had Glenn picked out for me. I came to McDowell County in 1939. I saved my money and I bought that house from my sister Zoe when I moved off the mountain and went to work. Pat and I lived there first and then mama and daddy moved down too. Pat got married and moved out. Then O.G. tore down the house on the mountain to get the lumber. He used that lumber to build him a house. I didn’t even know he tore that house down till I went up there and it was gone. Someone was supposed to tell me but they didn’t.

When I got off the mountain, I worked at a hosiery mill in Old Fort making socks. I worked with Jessie and another girl. I rode with them. We made socks for the soldiers. I worked there for about nine years. Later, I got a job at Baxter’s in North Cove. That’s where I made my money.

That is up to the time when I got married to Glenn Webb.