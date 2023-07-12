Western Carolina University congratulates more than 3,000 students named to the Spring 2023 dean's list. To qualify for this honor, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing 12 or more credit hours.
The following is a list of McDowell County residents who made the dean’s list for 2023:
Abigail Kelley
Amy Morgan
Andruw Jenkins
Brady Jenkins
Cade Queen
Ethan Hamm
Ethan Hensley
Heather Honeycutt
Hollie Justice
Hunter Cothron
Jakob Pittman
Julianna Juarez-Baez
Landry Kazee
Laura Roberson
Logan Deaton
Madilyn Smith
Michael Young
Olivia Atkinson
Paige Shaw
Ryleigh Burnette
Savannah Tollie
Sidney Garrison
Ty Smith
Aidan Pearson
Amelia Martin
Benjamin Davis
Eliza Davis
Hunter Reel
Jennifer Garcia
Makayla Deel
Samantha Robinson
Andrew Hensley
Anna Ippolito
Madison Lytle
Rachel Worley