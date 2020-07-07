Local students graduate from Western Carolina University

The following are recent graduates of WCU. Good job, Catamounts:
» Donnell Louis Brooks — Marion — B.S. Business Administration — Computer Information Systems.
» Donna Louise Byrd — Marion — Bachelor of Science — Birth-Kindergarten.
» Brittany Morgan Crain — Marion — Master of Arts in Teaching — Computer Education/Special Education General.
» Darcy Lynn Dean — Marion — Bachelor of Science — Nutrition/Dietetics — Summa Cum Laude.
» Catherine Hinesley Douylliez — Marion — Master of Science — Nurse Educator.
» Victoria Stacey Duncan — Marion — Bachelor of Fine Arts — Art.
» Jeremy Alexander Gaddy — Marion — Bachelor of Music — Music — Cum Laude.
» Elizabeth Ann Gartner — Marion — Bachelor of Science — Birth-Kindergarten — Summa Cum Laude.
» Joshua Phillip Morris — Marion — B.S. Business Administration — Accounting.
» Christine Marie Silver — Nebo — Bachelor of Science/Nursing — Nursing.
» Landon Scott Brendle — Old Fort — B.S. Education — Special Education Inclusive Education — Magna Cum Laude.
» Chase Dean Campbell — Old Fort — B.S. Business Administration — Management.
» Kelly Anne Parker — Old Fort — Bachelor of Science/Nursing — Nursing — Cum Laude.
» Sophia K. Peterson — Old Fort — Bachelor of Arts — English — Magna Cum Laude.
» Serrina Janine Stevens — Old Fort — Master of Social Work — Social Work-Advanced Standing.
