Local students graduate from Western Carolina University
0 comments
top story

Local students graduate from Western Carolina University

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
1 congrats students.jpg

The following are recent graduates of WCU. Good job, Catamounts:

» Donnell Louis Brooks — Marion — B.S. Business Administration — Computer Information Systems.

» Donna Louise Byrd — Marion — Bachelor of Science — Birth-Kindergarten.

» Brittany Morgan Crain — Marion — Master of Arts in Teaching — Computer Education/Special Education General.

» Darcy Lynn Dean — Marion — Bachelor of Science — Nutrition/Dietetics — Summa Cum Laude.

» Catherine Hinesley Douylliez — Marion — Master of Science — Nurse Educator.

» Victoria Stacey Duncan — Marion — Bachelor of Fine Arts — Art.

» Jeremy Alexander Gaddy — Marion — Bachelor of Music — Music — Cum Laude.

» Elizabeth Ann Gartner — Marion — Bachelor of Science — Birth-Kindergarten — Summa Cum Laude.

» Joshua Phillip Morris — Marion — B.S. Business Administration — Accounting.

» Christine Marie Silver — Nebo — Bachelor of Science/Nursing — Nursing.

» Landon Scott Brendle — Old Fort — B.S. Education — Special Education Inclusive Education — Magna Cum Laude.

» Chase Dean Campbell — Old Fort — B.S. Business Administration — Management.

» Kelly Anne Parker — Old Fort — Bachelor of Science/Nursing — Nursing — Cum Laude.

» Sophia K. Peterson — Old Fort — Bachelor of Arts — English — Magna Cum Laude.

» Serrina Janine Stevens — Old Fort — Master of Social Work — Social Work-Advanced Standing.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'I Wear My Mask ...'
Local News

'I Wear My Mask ...'

Chamber Executive Director Steve Bush, business owner Nancy Spencer, Mayor Steve Little, restaurant owners Bruce and Barbara Brown and Commiss…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics