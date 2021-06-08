Local state of emergency for COVID terminated in McDowell

The state of emergency declared for McDowell County, Marion and Old Fort due to COVID-19 has come to an end, according to a release from Emergency Services Director William Kehler.

On Tuesday at noon, the state of emergency that was declared for COVID-19 on March 17, 2020 was terminated for McDowell County, Marion, and Old Fort. Both Marion Mayor Steve Little and Commission Chairman Tony Brown issued orders terminating the state of emergency. Brown’s order covers the town of Old Fort along with the rest of the county outside of Marion.

Local COVID-19 metrics continue to decline week after week. The Emergency Operations Center was also deactivated Tuesday after being active for 450 days for COVID-19 operations, according to a news release.

The latest report from the Health Department, issued Friday, June 4, stated McDowell County had 5,159 total positive cases and 77 people in McDowell have died of COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McDowell Emergency Services staff will continue to assist the Health Department with COVID vaccine clinics. Community paramedics and other team members will continue to administer vaccines to homebound residents.