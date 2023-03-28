On Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper signed House Bill 76, Access to Healthcare Options, into law. The legislation will expand Medicaid, which is expected to provide health coverage to more than 600,000 people across North Carolina and bring billions in federal dollars to the state. North Carolina is the 40th state to expand Medicaid.

“Medicaid expansion is a once-in-a-generation investment that will strengthen our mental health system, boost our rural hospitals, support working families and so much more,” said Gov. Cooper. “This is a historic step toward a healthier North Carolina that will bring people the opportunity of better health and a better life.”

Mission Health released a statement after legislators agreed and sent the bill to Cooper.

“We appreciate the support of our area legislators, and we are excited about the passage of this historic legislation that will help so many,” said Nancy Lindell, spokesperson for HCA Mission Health, which oversees Mission Hospital McDowell.

According to the governor’s office, as many as 2,869 people in McDowell County will gain access to coverage. In addition, it will create an estimated 95 jobs.

N.C. Rep. Dudley Greene represents the 85th District in the N.C. House. Like other Republicans in the General Assembly, he originally had concerns about the expansion of Medicaid regarding its cost and whether it would discourage people from going back to work. He’s also concerned about federal money being spent.

But he was one of the Republicans in the General Assembly who decided it was time to expand Medicaid through this bill.

“The more I got into it, the more I realized this is going to help a lot of working families,” he said to The McDowell News. “It’s going to help a lot of working families, particularly in our rural area. It just seemed like the time was right.”

N.C. Rep. Jake Johnson, also a Republican, represents the 113th District in the N.C. House and this district includes a section of McDowell County. He is chairman of the House Oversight Committee. He was one of the House members who did not support the bill.

“Since the fight to expand Medicaid began many years ago, there have been many improvements to the system like transitioning from a Fee for Service to a Managed Care system,” he said in a statement to The McDowell News. “However, one of my stipulations for voting in favor of Medicaid expansion was a true workforce requirement so that we in no way are deterring able bodied adults from entering or reentering the workforce. That was not able to be included in the bill and that is why I could not support it. With that being said, I respect the opinion of my colleagues who support it and look forward to working with them going forward to make this the most responsible implementation it can be in regards to the taxpayers dollar.”

The McDowell News heard from state Sen. Warren Daniel, who represents McDowell, about the legislation.

“The Medicaid expansion bill signed into law this week expands access to insurance for the working poor and removes regulations that drive up costs for North Carolinians,” he said in a statement. “This is a fiscally responsible bill that includes the necessary guardrails to ensure expansion will not imperil our state’s budget. Additionally, McDowell County hospitals are set to receive an estimated $8.6 million through the Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program in the bill.”

Other state leaders lauded the legislation.

“I would like to commend the N.C. General Assembly on their work and collaboration in making Medicaid expansion happen in North Carolina,” said N.C. Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson, who is a McDowell County resident and former McDowell County commissioner and state representative from McDowell. “This legislation gives at least 500,000 North Carolinians health care coverage that they so badly need. This legislation will also create an incentive for individuals to enter the workforce without fear of losing their health care coverage.

“I would also like to thank Governor Cooper for signing this legislation into law and inviting me to participate in this momentous occasion,” Dobson added. “During my time at the N.C. General Assembly, Medicaid expansion was near and dear to my heart. It makes me very happy and proud to be a North Carolinian and know that our elected officials have stepped up to help our fellow citizens have better access to health care.”

“This is a historic moment that will transform the health and well-being of North Carolina,” said Secretary of Health & Human Services Kody H. Kinsley. “Medicaid expansion is foundational in improving access to health care in rural areas, for better mental health and for veterans, working adults and their families. For 600,000 people, Medicaid expansion is life changing.”

Expanding Medicaid has been a top priority for Governor Cooper since he took office. Since 2017, he has worked within the confines of state law to begin the expansion of Medicaid, even when Republican legislators sued him in federal court to stop the process. Without Medicaid expansion, North Carolina has missed out on an estimated $521 million each month that could go to improving mental health and helping rural hospitals remain open.

Veterans, early childhood educators, restaurant workers, nursing home workers are all among the groups that often fall into the coverage gap and sometimes have to work two or more jobs to afford health care.

In North Carolina, rural residents are 40% more likely to be uninsured and eligible for Medicaid expansion, and eleven rural hospitals have closed in North Carolina since 2005, with more at risk of closure due to a lack of paying customers. North Carolina, like other states, is currently dealing with an opioid and substance abuse crisis. About 40% of overdose patients in emergency departments are uninsured, making it harder for them to get the follow up mental health care they need.

Governor Cooper’s budget, First in Opportunity, proposes using a portion of the almost $1.8 billion Medicaid expansion signing bonus to create the Improving Health Outcomes for People Everywhere (IHOPE) Fund. The plan focuses on three areas: making mental health services more available when and where people need them; building strong systems to support people in crisis and people with complex behavioral needs; and enabling better health access and outcomes with data and technology. Medicaid expansion will take effect upon the signing into law of the FY 2023-25 appropriations act.