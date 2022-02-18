Local officials and civic leaders review proposed master plan for Marion, Old Fort, Little Switzerland

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The recommendations for downtown Marion include improvements and streetscapes to the West Henderson and Logan streets. Both streets could be made more pedestrian friendly with new wayfinding signs and some public art and sculpture.

The master plan calls for some kind of gateway structure to be placed welcoming the public to downtown Marion. The plan also calls for some branding and improvements to the Peavine Trail, Alabama Avenue and Georgia Avenue.

The plan contains suggestions for improving the flow of traffic in and around the McDowell House at the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway.

Price said the plan for Marion is about “trying to enhance what you have already” and making the city more of a regional attraction.

“As we move forward with funding opportunities, it is helpful to request each branch of government to officially adopt the plan,” said Price to The McDowell News.

After listening to the presentation, the City Council approved the plan and agreed to move forward with its recommendations.