Local officials and civic leaders review proposed master plan for Marion, Old Fort, Little Switzerland

Local officials and civic leaders continue to explore the future of local communities.
At last week's regular meeting, Marion City Council again heard the 15-year master plan to better market the local community as a destination for tourists. This plan, which was originally presented last September, contains proposed improvement projects for Marion, Old Fort and Little Switzerland and a strategy to enhance McDowell’s tourism “brand.”
During the Tuesday meeting, Carol Price, director of the McDowell Tourism Development Authority (TDA), and a representative of Destination by Design gave a condensed version of this master plan that focuses on improvements in just Marion.
Based in Boone, Destination by Design is a multi-disciplinary economic development firm comprised of “experienced local government planners, engineers, urban designers, and communication experts.” The firm collaborates with local governments and economic development organizations to plan, develop, brand, and promote destination-quality recreation and tourism assets, according to its Website.
Destination by Design has done similar work for Rutherford County, Alleghany County, the city of Randleman, downtown Lenoir and downtown Boone. Representatives of the firm said the master plan they created contains proposed capital projects for the downtowns of Marion, Old Fort and Little Switzerland as well as new ways to “brand” McDowell to tourists.
The recommendations for downtown Marion include improvements and streetscapes to the West Henderson and Logan streets. Both streets could be made more pedestrian friendly with new wayfinding signs and some public art and sculpture.
The master plan calls for some kind of gateway structure to be placed welcoming the public to downtown Marion. The plan also calls for some branding and improvements to the Peavine Trail, Alabama Avenue and Georgia Avenue.
The plan contains suggestions for improving the flow of traffic in and around the McDowell House at the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway.
Price said the plan for Marion is about “trying to enhance what you have already” and making the city more of a regional attraction.
“As we move forward with funding opportunities, it is helpful to request each branch of government to officially adopt the plan,” said Price to The McDowell News.
After listening to the presentation, the City Council approved the plan and agreed to move forward with its recommendations.