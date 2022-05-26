Local Mars Hill University students earn Dean's List honors for spring semester

MARS HILL -- Mars Hill University recognizes 338 students named on the Honor Roll of the Academic Dean at the end of the spring 2022 semester. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 on a minimum of 12 semester hours, and carry no grade below a C.
Local students on the Dean's List are:
Emilie Nicole Dickinson of Marion
Jamir Nazir Epps of Morganton
Brooke Lynn Grabowski of Morganton
Lydia Autumn Hildebrand of Morgonton
Chapel Lane Matson of Marion
Kirsten Paige Melvin of Old Fort
Lisa Renae Hollifield Messer of Marion
Ryan Madison Shehan of Morganton
Amy Gaochee Vang of Morganton
About Mars Hill University:
People are also reading…
Mars Hill University is a premier private, liberal arts institution offering over 30 baccalaureate degrees, as well as master's degrees in criminal justice, elementary education, teaching, and management. Founded in 1856 by Baptist families of the region, the campus is located just 20 minutes north of Asheville in the mountains of western North Carolina.