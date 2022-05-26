Local Mars Hill University students earn Dean's List honors for spring semester

MARS HILL -- Mars Hill University recognizes 338 students named on the Honor Roll of the Academic Dean at the end of the spring 2022 semester. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 on a minimum of 12 semester hours, and carry no grade below a C.

Local students on the Dean's List are:

Emilie Nicole Dickinson of Marion

Jamir Nazir Epps of Morganton

Brooke Lynn Grabowski of Morganton

Lydia Autumn Hildebrand of Morgonton

Chapel Lane Matson of Marion

Kirsten Paige Melvin of Old Fort

Lisa Renae Hollifield Messer of Marion

Ryan Madison Shehan of Morganton

Amy Gaochee Vang of Morganton

