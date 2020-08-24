Local farmers can get federal assistance

The USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) has assistance available for farmers that have livestock, wool, dairy, non-specialty crops, specialty crops, aquaculture, cut flowers, and nursery. The signup has been extended until Sept. 11, 2020.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act was signed into law to provide relief for farmers that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, CFAP, provides direct support to eligible farmers that have suffered losses due to price and market declines and supply chains.
Livestock that is eligible include cattle, hogs, and sheep. The payment is calculated by the sum of the number of head sold during January 15-April 15 and the highest number in inventory from April 16-May 14.
Nursery, aquaculture, liquid eggs, frozen eggs, and cut flowers are now included in the CFAP program. The payments for nursery producers are based on the inventory that was shipped but either spoiled or was unpaid between Jan 15-April 15 and inventory that was not sold by April 15 and won’t ever be sold.
For more information about CFAP, contact the Burke-McDowell-Caldwell FSA office at 828-4399727 Ext. 2. Producers may also visit the FSA website at farmers.gov/coronavirus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.