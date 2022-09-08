LIVESTRONG at the Y returns to McDowell County

Cancer doesn’t take a break when there’s a global pandemic, but the ability to offer the LIVESTRONG program became extremely difficult to provide due to safety concerns for participants health and funding.

Thanks to Columbia Forest Products and the Corpening Memorial YMCA, a center of the YMCA of western North Carolina, the LIVESTRONG at the Y program has returned in McDowell County after a two-year COVID hiatus, according to a news release.

“The YMCA made some painful decisions during the pandemic, dismantling key programs, limiting some services and pausing many outreach opportunities that our mission calls us to,” said Toby Bramblett, executive director of the Corpening Memorial YMCA. “We’ve been in a growth mode over the past 12 months; our staff team is growing to meet our growing community and Columbia Forest Products provided us with the resources and capacity to meet this necessary outreach program need, LIVESTRONG at the Y.”

When the Columbia Forest Products Caring Team was presented with the opportunity to partner with the Corpening Memorial YMCA and fund LIVESTRONG at the Y, they unanimously voted to support it. Many in the Columbia family understand the need for a strong support family. A strong support group, specifically for individuals who have received cancer diagnosis, can relate to each other on a similar level, according to the news release.

The Columbia Caring Team believes a strong support team is an essential part of healing.

Danielle Stillwell, Columbia Forest Products human resource manager stated, “We believe in the YMCA mission in our community and see impact from YMCA programs in the community” and acknowledged that “Public and private partnerships are the vital source to the long-term sustainability of strong and healthy communities.”

The YMCA is so much more than a gym and swim, the Y provides the time and space to change lives. Louise Grady, LIVESTRONG at the Y Instructor says it plainly, “A cancer diagnosis is difficult to deal with, not just from the physical aspect but the emotional impact can be devastating. Often survivors have to find a new normal and Livestrong offers the time and space for healing.”

She goes on to say, “like ‘Vegas, what is said and done in LIVESTRONG stays in LIVESTRONG.”

The Y is beginning a new class in October and we are calling on our community to spread the word. Participants do not need to be a member to be a part of this life changing group. Please email Joyce Bingham at jbingham@ymcawnc.org or call 828-505-1597.

The program started in 2008, Y-USA and The LIVESTRONG Foundation created LIVESTRONG at the YMCA, a free physical activity and well-being program designed to help adult cancer survivors achieve their holistic health goals. The research-based program offers people affected by cancer a safe, supportive environment to participate in physical and social activities focused on strengthening the whole person.

How it works

In addition to the physical benefits, LIVESTRONG at the YMCA focuses on the emotional well-being of survivors and their families by providing a supportive community where people affected by cancer can connect during treatment and beyond. The 12-week program includes two 90-minute classes per week in a small group setting, which includes a wellness program suited to your individual ability level. Funded locally by the YMCA of WNC and community partners, the program is offered at no cost to participants and also includes a household membership to the Y for the session’s duration, according to the news release.

About the YMCA of Western North Carolina

The YMCA of Western North Carolina is one of the area’ss leading non-profits, strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. The Y serves Buncombe, Henderson and McDowell counties, engaging more than 39,000 households through membership, programs, and child care. Regardless of age, income, or background, the YMCA nurtures the potential of children and teens, improve the area’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support the community. Deeply anchored in western North Carolina, the YMCA has been developing lasting personal and social change in the community for more than 125 years. For more information, visit ymcawnc.org.