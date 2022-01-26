Little Miss McDowell pageant set for March 19

The 48th annual Little Miss McDowell Pageant will be held Saturday, March 19 at East Middle School.

This annual pageant for girls ages 7-12 will take place at 5 p.m. on that day.

Every year, this pageant is organized by McDowell High NJROTC cadets to provide young ladies an opportunity to showcase their talent to the community.

Gianah Rometti, the reigning queen, will pass on the crown and the associated duties of being the Little Miss McDowell ambassador for the upcoming year, according to a news release.

The pageant originates back to 1974 when a group of ROTC cadet girls wished to do a pageant and make it a community effort.

Rometti was recently accompanied by NJROTC cadets and visited local elementary schools to discuss the pageant with young ladies and to create participation interest.

For those interested in competing in the pageant, application packets are available in the front office of every McDowell County elementary school. On Thursday, Feb. 10 at 5:30 p.m., a parent meeting will be held in the NJROTC classroom at McDowell High School for all contestants.

For additional information, contact McDowell High NJROTC at 828-652-7920 or email Debbie Biddix at debbie.biddix@mcdowell.k12.nc.us.