Little Miss McDowell Pageant is on for Saturday

After a year of waiting, 11 young ladies will participate in this year’s Little Miss McDowell Pageant at East Middle on Saturday. The theme for this year’s pageant is “Groovin Back to the 70's”.

The 47th Little Miss McDowell Pageant is hosted by McDowell High School’s NJROTC. The pageant originates back to 1947. A group of ROTC cadet girls wished to do a pageant and make it a community effort.

This year, the pageant will be abiding by COVID-19 restrictions and will only allowa limited number of people in East Middle’s auditorium. For those who can’t attend in person, a live stream will be available. Ava Effler had an amazing year as the crown winner for 2019 Little Miss McDowell. Ava was honored to sing the National Anthem at several local events and many McDowell High Titan games. She enjoyed performing at local festivals and parades, as well as being a visiting queen at surrounding pageants.

One of the activities Ava was happy to be a part of was Relay for Life. when she was asked to sing Ava decided to help raise money for the cause as well. It held a special place in her heart with her grandmother being a cancer survivor. She will be performing and singing the National Anthem at 2021’s pageant.