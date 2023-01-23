Little Miss McDowell pageant for 2023 set for March 18

The 49th annual Little Miss McDowell Pageant, hosted by the McDowell High NJROTC, will be held on Saturday, March 18, at 5 p.m. in the East Middle School auditorium.

Young ladies between the ages of 7 to 12 years of age living in McDowell County are eligible to participate. The pageant’s theme this year is “Once Upon A Time.” Application packages are available in the office of each elementary school and need to be turned in no later than Friday, Feb. 17, according to a news release.

Recently, NJROTC cadets with Olivia Moore, last year’s Little Miss McDowell, visited local elementary schools to bring awareness to eligible girls and to promote the pageant. This annual pageant provides a wonderful opportunity for ladies to showcase their talent, improve their self-confidence, and build their self-esteem.

Contestants will compete in interview, talent and evening gown categories. Contestants will need a formal full-length gown, an outfit for the opening number, and an appropriate outfit for the talent performance. The adult staff and cadet “big sisters” will guide the contestants throughout the week while male cadets work as stage hands, and perform tasks behind the scenes to ensure the event runs smoothly for pageant night, according to the news release.